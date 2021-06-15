Sears Rejoins Colchester
Tuesday, 15th Jun 2021 19:04
Colchester United have confirmed the re-signing of former Blues striker Freddie Sears on a two-year deal
"It means more coming back, just raring to get going,” Sears told the U’s official site.
“Coming back to the stadium, going back to the training ground, and seeing everyone again makes it feel special and I'm raring to get going again.
"I can't wait to get back in with the boys and looking to the new season ahead."
The U’s made an approach for the 31-year-old in January and a return to the JobServe Community Stadium always seemed likely this summer, with the frontman having continued to live in the area, although other clubs, understood to include Leyton Orient, also showed interest.
Sears was released by the Blues at the end of the season having been in and out of the side throughout 2020/21, scoring three times in 18 starts and 11 sub appearances.
The striker joined Town from the U’s for £200,000 in January 2015 and was part of the side which reached the Championship play-offs that season, firing in nine goals for the Blues having netted 14 for the North Essex side in the first half of the campaign.
In total, Sears made 151 starts and 66 sub appearances while at Portman Road, scoring 34 times.
The Hornchurch-born striker initially joined Colchester from West Ham in July 2012 following a loan spell.
Sears is the third player released by the Blues to join Colchester this summer with ex-skipper Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse also having signed two-year deals.
Also in the squad are former Town defenders Tommy Smith and Tom Eastman and ex-Blues keeper Dean Gerken.
Meanwhile, the U’s are in talks with one-time Blues striker Frank Nouble regarding a return to the club. The 29-year-old free agent ended last season on loan with Colchester from Plymouth.
Photo: Action Images
