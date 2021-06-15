Sears Rejoins Colchester

Tuesday, 15th Jun 2021 19:04 Colchester United have confirmed the re-signing of former Blues striker Freddie Sears on a two-year deal "It means more coming back, just raring to get going,” Sears told the U’s official site. “Coming back to the stadium, going back to the training ground, and seeing everyone again makes it feel special and I'm raring to get going again. "I can't wait to get back in with the boys and looking to the new season ahead." The U’s made an approach for the 31-year-old in January and a return to the JobServe Community Stadium always seemed likely this summer, with the frontman having continued to live in the area, although other clubs, understood to include Leyton Orient, also showed interest. Sears was released by the Blues at the end of the season having been in and out of the side throughout 2020/21, scoring three times in 18 starts and 11 sub appearances. The striker joined Town from the U’s for £200,000 in January 2015 and was part of the side which reached the Championship play-offs that season, firing in nine goals for the Blues having netted 14 for the North Essex side in the first half of the campaign. In total, Sears made 151 starts and 66 sub appearances while at Portman Road, scoring 34 times. The Hornchurch-born striker initially joined Colchester from West Ham in July 2012 following a loan spell. Sears is the third player released by the Blues to join Colchester this summer with ex-skipper Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse also having signed two-year deals. Also in the squad are former Town defenders Tommy Smith and Tom Eastman and ex-Blues keeper Dean Gerken. Meanwhile, the U’s are in talks with one-time Blues striker Frank Nouble regarding a return to the club. The 29-year-old free agent ended last season on loan with Colchester from Plymouth.

Photo: Action Images



LukePenningVGP added 19:05 - Jun 15

Best of luck Freddie. 3

RobsonWark added 19:06 - Jun 15

Skuse, Chambers and now Sears...relegation beckons! -7

positivity added 19:11 - Jun 15

when does their name officially change to ipswich masters? 3

Nobbysnuts added 19:13 - Jun 15

Good..let's hope he's as cr#p for them as he was for us... -3

Smithy63 added 19:14 - Jun 15

He will score goals in that league as he can't score any higher leagues. Should have gone before this season

Much over rated player -5

BryanPlug added 19:17 - Jun 15

Lol. Better than League 1 he said. 1

Nottsboy added 19:17 - Jun 15

Freddie's far to good for the 4th division, something tells me Town are going to be embarrassed in the friendly. But I wish him well. 0

ringwoodblue added 19:18 - Jun 15

Colchester fans must be thrilled to have another one of our cast-offs. -2

Suffolkboy added 19:21 - Jun 15

What an ungracious load of fancy Dan critics display their shabby wares on this site !

There should be no cause or room for ill will at this stage of any season ; FS was always full of heart and integrity whilst with ITFC , though too frequently played out of position and in a system or formation where he was very unlikely to be able to give of his best , or even flourish as he tried to fulfil a supporting role in sides too often inadequate throughout .

I wish you renewed success and happiness playing once again for The U’s ,and hope you and your family will enjoy staying in the area !

COYB 11

Freddies_Ears added 19:23 - Jun 15

So, if you want to watch a familiar ITFC team, then ColI is the place to go! 0

prebbs007 added 19:24 - Jun 15

“Too good for league 1”. Truly awful player for last 3 seasons. Maybe this is the right level for you Freddie but somehow I doubt it !! -2

tractorboybig added 19:26 - Jun 15

a good servant to this club and probably glad to get away from some of the wasters on this site 2

brendenward35 added 19:32 - Jun 15

Bet his glad to be away from a club who's supporters have short memories. How many of you kicked off every time he was played as winger instead of a striker? Even when he was a striker the service was poor. Guy couldn't really win could he scored a few cracking goals in his time and I for one wishes him all the very best. 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 19:38 - Jun 15

All the best, Freddie. That injury set you back and you never really got going again. Good luck and stay tattoo-free! 1

Sharkey added 19:38 - Jun 15

This man will be welcomed home by U’s fans. 0

blues1 added 19:39 - Jun 15

Suffolkboy. Agree with ur view that the ungracious comments on here are unnecessary. One thing no1 could doubt was that he always gave 100% for us. Just dont accept the " played out of position" stuff bamdiedxabout so often in his defence. Most of the games he played for west ham were on the wing, so it's a position he is well accustomed to. Do feel the bad injury he had has had an effect on his form tho. But hopefully for him, he can find his form again in a lge that I do feel is the right place for him, and he can enjoy playing again. 0

TractorFrog added 19:45 - Jun 15

Colchester are going up this season. Chambers, Skuse, Sears, Smith and Gerken, even past their best, will be a formidable team in League 2. Hopefully we will still be able to stay a league above them, though, as it would be humiliating to be in the same league as Colchester. 0

Smithy63 added 19:46 - Jun 15

Colchester United is Ipswich deadwood

They be playing non league the season after next 0

ArnieM added 19:55 - Jun 15

Good luck Freddie….👍 0

AlanG296 added 19:59 - Jun 15

Wonder how their fans feel knowing the main reason they are signing for them is so they don't have to move house! 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 20:05 - Jun 15

Said it before, Mick patted himself on the back for moving Murphy back up front but couldn't then work out the damage caused by sticking Freddie our wide.



0

