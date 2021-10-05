Eleven Changes as Town Visit Gills in Papa John's Trophy
Tuesday, 5th Oct 2021 18:13
Town boss Paul Cook makes 11 changes from the team which was beaten 2-1 at Accrington on Saturday for this evening’s Papa John’s Trophy tie at Gillingham.
Tomas Holy is in goal with Kane Vincent-Young at right-back and Myles Kenlock making his first competitive start at any level this season at left-back. Toto Nsiala skippers alongside Luke Woolfenden at the centre of the defence.
Rekeem Harper and Idris El Mizouni are the central midfielders with Kyle Edwards on the left, Kayden Jackson on the right and Conor Chaplin the number 10. Joe Pigott is the lone striker.
Youngsters Albie Armin, Cameron Humpreys and Zanda Siziba are among the subs along with recent Australian signing Tete Yengi, a forward, who only made his first start for the U23s yesterday.
Sone Aluko is a conspicuous absentee of the fringe players with the Nigerian international believed to have picked up a knock.
For Gillingham, one-time Town academy youngster Stuart O’Keefe skippers a side featuring eight changes from the team which lost 2-0 at home to Wigan on Saturday. The Gills named only six subs.
Gillingham: Chapman, O'Keefe (c), Ehmer, Tucker, Kelman, Lee, Reeves, McKenzie, Akinde, Bennett, Akehurst. Subs: Cumming, Tutonda, Adshead, Lloyd, Sithole, Lintott.
Town: Holy, Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, Nsiala (c), Kenlock, Harper, El Mizouni, Jackson, Chaplin, Edwards, Pigott. Subs: Hladky, Armin, Humphreys, Siziba, Barry, Norwood, Yengi. Referee: Trevor Kettle (Rutland).
Photo: Matchday Images
