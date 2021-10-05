Eleven Changes as Town Visit Gills in Papa John's Trophy

Tuesday, 5th Oct 2021 18:13 Town boss Paul Cook makes 11 changes from the team which was beaten 2-1 at Accrington on Saturday for this evening’s Papa John’s Trophy tie at Gillingham. Tomas Holy is in goal with Kane Vincent-Young at right-back and Myles Kenlock making his first competitive start at any level this season at left-back. Toto Nsiala skippers alongside Luke Woolfenden at the centre of the defence. Rekeem Harper and Idris El Mizouni are the central midfielders with Kyle Edwards on the left, Kayden Jackson on the right and Conor Chaplin the number 10. Joe Pigott is the lone striker. Youngsters Albie Armin, Cameron Humpreys and Zanda Siziba are among the subs along with recent Australian signing Tete Yengi, a forward, who only made his first start for the U23s yesterday. Sone Aluko is a conspicuous absentee of the fringe players with the Nigerian international believed to have picked up a knock. For Gillingham, one-time Town academy youngster Stuart O’Keefe skippers a side featuring eight changes from the team which lost 2-0 at home to Wigan on Saturday. The Gills named only six subs. Gillingham: Chapman, O'Keefe (c), Ehmer, Tucker, Kelman, Lee, Reeves, McKenzie, Akinde, Bennett, Akehurst. Subs: Cumming, Tutonda, Adshead, Lloyd, Sithole, Lintott. Town: Holy, Vincent-Young, Woolfenden, Nsiala (c), Kenlock, Harper, El Mizouni, Jackson, Chaplin, Edwards, Pigott. Subs: Hladky, Armin, Humphreys, Siziba, Barry, Norwood, Yengi. Referee: Trevor Kettle (Rutland).

chepstowblue added 18:19 - Oct 5

Without doubt the strongest 11 that we've ever fielded in this competition. I'm glad that Kenlock is getting a game. Whilst I've never been his biggest fan, his attitude and effort have never been in question. This is still a competition that I wouldn't attend, even if we got to the final, but having said that, getting that winning feeling around the club is very important, and I hope for a successful evening. 1

TractorFrog added 18:22 - Oct 5

Good luck, Myles Kenlock. This is surely the last time we will see him in an Ipswich shirt. 0

ImAbeliever added 18:22 - Oct 5

Fair enough. Good luck 1

Vancouver_Blue added 18:23 - Oct 5

Good looking side. I think I would fly over from Canada if we made it all the way to Wembley 1

Gforce added 18:23 - Oct 5

That side on paper should be too strong for Gillingham,now where have I heard that before!! ?? 0

Gr33ngr455 added 18:24 - Oct 5

Another game we should win, but same old losing formation. Hopefully not another disappointing result for the Town. Strange they are playing Jackson and not Norwood. Would be better with Norwood and Piggott upfront. 0

Saxonblue74 added 18:25 - Oct 5

Not a bad line up. I think I've been persuaded to spend a tenner! Can't see it being quite as entertaining as PR was this time last week though! 0

Saxonblue74 added 18:26 - Oct 5

I'm guessing Evans is still there? Please,please,please can we beat him??!! 0

Loring added 18:26 - Oct 5

Strong team for a competition Paul cook says is not a priority. Shows the strength in depth we have, if Barry so highly rated can’t get into this team is he as good as everyone says? Just thinking out loud 0

cornishnick added 18:29 - Oct 5

Surprised there’s no run out for Bazza. Surely he’ll be recalled in Jan 0

CaptainAhab added 18:30 - Oct 5

Poor Barry, can't even get in the second 11 😳 0

Billysherlockblue added 18:31 - Oct 5

Best of luck guys and rem if u give a 100 per cent u win no matter what formation. Super blues forever 💙 0

