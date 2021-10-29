Injuries Force Town Changes at Plymouth
Friday, 29th Oct 2021 09:19
Boss Paul Cook says the Blues will be forced into changes at Plymouth on Saturday due to injuries.
Town travelled to Devon yesterday ahead of the match with Cook giving his pre-match press conference from the hotel.
The Blues manager says all teams will be suffering with knocks and suspensions by this point in the season and Town more than most.
“I think for every team now, I’ve spoken to [Wigan boss and his former assistant] Leam Richardson a few times this week and they’ve had three games this week and I think injuries and suspensions are just starting to catch up with a few squads and come into play.
“I think by the time our teamsheet goes out tomorrow, we’re no different than a lot of teams, in fact we’ve probably got a lot more injuries than everyone else.
“But the reality is we’ve got a very, very strong squad and I think the importance of having a strong squad is that hopefully, as we come into these winter months now, we can reap the benefits of that.”
Cook confirmed that there will be changes to his side but while giving nothing away on the identities of those who will miss out at Home Park.
“Yes, unfortunately there will be,” he said. “And that’s due to injury rather than anything else.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 280 bloggers
The Professional Footballers Who Never Play Football by Broganonthewing
There have been many changes to the English game in the last 40 years. The majority of these changes, if not all of them have all been influenced or dictated by money, both the making and saving of it.
Catch-19 by LegendRay
How many others on the site remember April 15 1961, the day, as TWTD recalls, when Town last beat Lincoln away in the league?
Cook is No Gamechanger by BossMan
I was 12 when we won the FA Cup so saw early success in my early years as a Town fan. How spoilt I was to see Beattie, Wark, Muhren Thijssen et al.
Building a High Performance Team at ITFC by Jaime_Clapham
Change is hard. Building a team is hard. Just reflect on what it’s like within the organisations that you work in, or when you are kicking off a new project. A football club and team are no different.
Marathon Blues by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]