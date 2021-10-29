Injuries Force Town Changes at Plymouth

Friday, 29th Oct 2021 09:19 Boss Paul Cook says the Blues will be forced into changes at Plymouth on Saturday due to injuries. Town travelled to Devon yesterday ahead of the match with Cook giving his pre-match press conference from the hotel. The Blues manager says all teams will be suffering with knocks and suspensions by this point in the season and Town more than most. “I think for every team now, I’ve spoken to [Wigan boss and his former assistant] Leam Richardson a few times this week and they’ve had three games this week and I think injuries and suspensions are just starting to catch up with a few squads and come into play. “I think by the time our teamsheet goes out tomorrow, we’re no different than a lot of teams, in fact we’ve probably got a lot more injuries than everyone else. “But the reality is we’ve got a very, very strong squad and I think the importance of having a strong squad is that hopefully, as we come into these winter months now, we can reap the benefits of that.” Cook confirmed that there will be changes to his side but while giving nothing away on the identities of those who will miss out at Home Park. “Yes, unfortunately there will be,” he said. “And that’s due to injury rather than anything else.”

Photo: TWTD



Suffolkboy added 09:31 - Oct 29

More or less continuing woe on this front then !

COYB 0

ArnieM added 09:34 - Oct 29

Aluko ( injury)

Coulson ( tactical)

Burns ( tactical)



Is my bet …. 0

OwainG1992 added 09:48 - Oct 29

I'm gonna go out on a limb and guess we'll have maybe 2/3 changes.

Not wholesale.

Cook mind games?

Sure hope so! 0

Barty added 09:49 - Oct 29



We always get more injuries than anyone else - unbelievable but our depth of squad should be good enough to cope with enforced changes 0

Eddie1985 added 09:53 - Oct 29

Paul... Behave yourself, you have been given a squad with depth of your choosing... The truth is you have been backed to a level where your expectations should be automatic promotion. Please deliver 1

Chrisd added 09:54 - Oct 29

The games will start coming thick and fast, but when you look at our squad there's not too many sides that have the same depth as us. My only concern, we haven't got a like for like replacement for Morsy, but in all other areas of the pitch we invariably have two decent options in each position. As PC has stated, the injury situation is the same for all sides, in all leagues but I feel confident if changes are enforced we are in a fortunate position with our depth and quality. 1

Razor added 09:56 - Oct 29

Well signing 19 players in the summer will help here!! 1

cat added 10:24 - Oct 29

Our second eleven would hold their own in this league so no dramas here. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 10:28 - Oct 29

First team is taking shape. Shirts being retained by JD, Morsey, Evans, Bonne, Chaplin, Edmunds and probably Walton as things stand.



That is the spine and is unlikely to change unless there is an injury and if these are available I don't expect the players coming into (e.g.) wide areas to do anything but bring fresh energy. To be fair to PC, he wanted competition for places and he now has it....amazing what winning does for a team! Anyone coming in now needs to make an impact to have a chance of staying in....look at Burns, done nothing wrong at all, but is on outside of 1st team at present but would walk into any other League 1 side, and probably most Championship sides too. Big win tomorrow coming in ! COYB 0

ghostofescobar added 10:35 - Oct 29

Unless we have a huge injury list, I don’t see 2 or 3 out being a massive problem. We have a huge squad with plenty of decent players on the bench. Bonne out would be an issue. 0

