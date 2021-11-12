Pictorial Tributes Added to Sir Bobby Robson Stand

Friday, 12th Nov 2021 16:46 Town have added tributes to Sir Bobby Robson and some of Portman Road’s more memorable games to the back of the stand which bears the legendary boss’s name. Robson was in charge of the Blues from 1969 until 1982 leading the club to the FA Cup and UEFA Cup glory and making Town one of the top names in British and European football. Those trophies are among the achievements recognised along with quotes from and about Robson during his time at Portman Road. In addition, memorable occasions such as Jim Magilton’s 2000 play-off semi-final hat-trick against Bolton, the 6-0 win against Manchester United in 1980, Pablo Couñago’s 2010 last-gasp winner against Coventry, Hermann Hreidasson’s stagedive into what was then the North Stand - it was rechristened in Robson’s honour in 2009 - against Bradford in 2001 and more recently Macauley Bonne's stalking of Sheffield Wednesday keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell are featured among a number of others. Town say the initiative is part of the new owners’ aim to improve the ground: “The pictorial tribute to Sir Bobby is the latest venture by the club’s new owners, Gamechanger 20, in their determination to make Portman Road a stadium to be proud of.” More photos can be found on the club site here.

Photos: ITFC



not_a_witty_name added 17:08 - Nov 12

Now we don't want to take one of those posters down in January do we? #BuyBonne 1

Suffolkboy added 17:24 - Nov 12

Smashing man ; super human being , great Manager , wonderful character , kind always but objective and professional — this was a man all of us would have been and were proud to know and have as OUR Manager !

Great initiative !

COYB 0

