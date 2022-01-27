Holy Joins Port Vale On Loan

Thursday, 27th Jan 2022 11:35

Town keeper Tomas Holy's loan move to League Two Port Vale for the rest of the season has been confirmed.

The 30-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has been the Blues’ third-choice keeper behind Christian Walton and Vaclav Hladky for most of the season and in October spent a seven-day emergency spell on loan at Cambridge United.

In total, the 6ft 9in tall keeper has made 65 appearances for the Blues since signing on a free after leaving Gillingham in the summer of 2019.

Vale manager Darrell Clarke told his club's official site: “He’s obviously a big lad, but the main thing for me is that he’s played over 150 League One games and he comes in to add really good competition to the other two goalkeepers.

“We strive for competition for places and he certainly adds to that. We’ve got three keepers now, we’ll roll with the three and they can all work hard together and make sure they’re ready for the big occasions because we have a lot of big games coming up.

“There’s 22 games left of the season and they come in such a short space of time, so he just keeps giving us really good competition in that area. I’m delighted to bring him in and I hope he settles in well.”

The Staffordshire club weren’t the only side to have targeted Holy this month with Bradford City having been among the other suitors prior to signing Alex Bass on loan from Portsmouth earlier in the week.

Speaking on Friday, Town manager Kieran McKenna confirmed that Holy was being eyed by various clubs and that he had spoken to the Czech.

“We’ve had conversations with Tomas as a club and there has been interest in him,” McKenna said.

“Obviously, he’s played in League One before and proven to be a good goalkeeper and is at an age where he wants to play games and wants to compete, and he is a very competitive man. We’re looking at that with him and there has been interest from a few different clubs.

“I think if the fit is right for Tomas, then it’s an opportunity for him and we feel with Christian and Vaclav, we have two very good goalkeepers.

“We have some good young goalkeepers behind that as well who are with us and help with training, and we also feel that they are there for cover if need be.

“So we’re comfortable with where we are and Tomas is one that if the right opportunity comes up at the right club with the opportunity for him to play then, we’ll try and support him with that if we can.”

Holy has been on the bench for the last two Town matches due to Hladky having been unwell. On Friday, the Blues recalled youngster Bert White from his loan at Gosport Borough as cover ahead of Holy’s probable departure.





Mediocre_Quick added 11:39 - Jan 27

So he's gone from being 3rd choice here, to potentially 3rd choice at Vale? Strange move -1

NthQldITFC added 11:44 - Jan 27

Nice of the club to let him take his little boy out on the pitch after a game!



Good luck at Port Vale, Tomas. 11

Lukeybluey added 11:46 - Jan 27

Maybe because of Holys move to Vale, we may tempt them to part ways with Conlon? Believe he's their captain and decent player from what I've heard... 0

mojo added 11:47 - Jan 27

Colchester weren't quick enough. Good luck Tomas. 1

bluewarrior added 11:52 - Jan 27

NthQldITFC I had to read your post twice to get it but that was very funny! 😂 0

Ipswichbusiness added 11:52 - Jan 27

I (I suspect all of us) wish him the best of luck both with the loan and his career. 8

Unhinged_dynamo added 11:58 - Jan 27

Ipswichbusiness sorry fat fingers! Meant to be an upvote 0

ringwoodblue added 12:36 - Jan 27

Good luck to Tomas but I question whether Hladky should’ve been the one to go out on loan instead of Holy as Hladky doesn’t have proven league 1 experience and hasn’t impressed in his few games between the sticks for us. 0

Sharkey added 12:43 - Jan 27

Nice photo. I think their reunion is in early March. 1

Linkboy13 added 12:54 - Jan 27

Good move for Holy means he won't have to take a big drop in wages if he went permanent. 1