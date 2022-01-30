O'Brien the Hero Again as Tractor Girls Win at Newcastle in FA Cup

Sunday, 30th Jan 2022 16:54

Lucy O’Brien was Town’s hero for the second week running, netting the only goal as the Tractor Girls beat Newcastle United 1-0 at Kingston Park to reach the fifth round of the Women’s FA Cup for only the second time.

Midfielder O’Brien, who scored a hat-trick in last week’s 5-2 league win at Keynsham Town, struck in the third minute when she cut in from the right and shot over the home keeper from the edge of the box.

That goal was enough to see the Blues to victory over the Magpies, who are top of FA Women's National League Division One North, a tier below the Blues.

Town previously reached the fifth round in 2019/20 when they were knocked out by Manchester City after becoming the first fourth tier side to reach that stage.

The draw for the fifth round takes place on Monday at around 7.30pm on TalkSport 2’s Women’s Football Weekly. Fifth round ties will be played on Sunday 27th February.

Town: Quantrill, Hughes, Peake, Smith, Lafayette, Grey Hubbard 75), Horwood (c), Robertson (Egan 67), O’Brien, Barratt, Thomas. L Jackson, A Jackson, King, Brasero-Carreira, Bryant, Biggs.





Photo: Ross Halls