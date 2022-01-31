Clements, Morris and Healy Move Out on Loan
Monday, 31st Jan 2022 15:21
Town have confirmed that Bailey Clements has joined Stevenage on loan, as TWTD revealed this morning, while Ben Morris is moving to Swedish side GAIS until November and Matt Healy is being loaned to Cork City in his native Ireland.
Left-back Clements, 21, made his first four league appearances for the Blues in November but hasn’t featured since Kieran McKenna took charge at Portman Road.
In total, the academy product has made eight starts and one sub appearance for Town.
Previously, the former Northgate High School pupil has spent spells on loan at Hemel Hempstead and Dagenham & Redbridge.
Striker Morris, 22, returned from the second of two cruciate knee ligament injuries in the summer and has been a solid performer in the U23s this season but is yet to add to his one senior start and four sub appearances for the Blues.
Town keeper Harry Wright and frontman Aaron Drinan previously spent spells on loan with GAIS, who are based in Gothenburg and play in the Swedish second tier.
Midfielder Healy, 19, has been a regular in the Town U23s this season but is yet to make a first-team appearance . He will remain with the Leesiders until June with the Irish season about to get under way.
“I’m delighted to be joining Cork City and I am looking forward to working hard,” Healy said. “I’ve been training with the lads since the start of pre-season and I have really enjoyed it.
“I have been made to feel very welcome and it is a really good environment to be in. My aim is to try and get myself a place in the team and play as many minutes as possible.”
Cork City manager and former Town midfielder Colin Healy, no relation, added: “It is great to have Matt on board. He has been in with us in pre-season training and has played in the friendly games.
“He has worked hard and done well, so we are very pleased to have him here until the summer.”
Photo: Matchday Images
