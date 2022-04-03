Ndaba Nets First Career Goal

Sunday, 3rd Apr 2022 17:56 On-loan Blues defender Corrie Ndaba netted a memorable first senior goal as Salford City beat Hartlepool 2-0 at Victoria Park. The 22-year-old struck in the 19th minute to put his side in front and Jason Lowe added the second nine minutes later. Former Republic of Ireland U21 international Ndaba has spent the season with Salford, who are ninth in League Two, making 24 starts and two sub appearances. Ndaba is contracted to Town until the summer of 2023 with the club having an option for a further season. Here it is again 😍 https://t.co/I4ydC0eDBK pic.twitter.com/rm4oC0c8Qn — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) April 3, 2022 🗣 "I thought I was going to get Goal of the Month but he’s come out with a worldie!"



Let's see at the end of the month @CorrieNdaba 😅#WeAreSalford 🦁🔴 pic.twitter.com/Q4uWYbkDLT — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) April 2, 2022

Photo: Matchday Images



Millsey added 18:33 - Apr 3

Well done Corrie 👍👍 0

