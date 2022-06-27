Season Ticket Sales Hit 16,000 Ahead of Deadline
Monday, 27th Jun 2022 11:12
Town have announced that season ticket sales have reached 16,000 with the deadline for purchasing seats at the early bird price later this week.
Fans have until 5pm on Thursday 30th June to buy their season tickets at the cheapest rate.
Town’s season ticket sales are at their highest level in more than a decade, 2021/22’s figure having ultimately reached 13,800.
Full details of the Blues’ season ticket pricing for 2022/23 can be found here.
Photo: Matchday Images
