Season Ticket Sales Hit 16,000 Ahead of Deadline

Monday, 27th Jun 2022 11:12 Town have announced that season ticket sales have reached 16,000 with the deadline for purchasing seats at the early bird price later this week. Fans have until 5pm on Thursday 30th June to buy their season tickets at the cheapest rate. Town’s season ticket sales are at their highest level in more than a decade, 2021/22’s figure having ultimately reached 13,800. Full details of the Blues’ season ticket pricing for 2022/23 can be found here.

Ipswichbusiness added 11:54 - Jun 27

It shows the potential of this club. 0

Bazza8564 added 12:01 - Jun 27

Great progress and a show of faith in Mark Ashton's leadership. Hi phrase about "this is only the beginning" still resonates with me, I think we are in great hands and lets hope we can get out of this division this season and start to realise the potential that our great club clearly has 0

N2_Blue added 12:17 - Jun 27

I wonder if we'll sell the remaining seats in the SBR Lower before season starts. Only 20 seats left now. 0

unknown100 added 12:33 - Jun 27

Some season tickets for West Ham are £299, can’t help but think if the tickets were cheaper then it would get 28k plus but it’s very expensive for league one football 0

BlueNomad added 12:43 - Jun 27

Unknown100 - but that is to watch them in their souless stadium with a load of self-entitled fans................... 0

