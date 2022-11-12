Ipswich Town 3-0 Oxford United - Match Report

Monday, 26th Dec 2022 17:03 Freddie Ladapo, Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin were on target as Town comfortably beat Oxford United 3-0 at Portman Road, their first victory over the U’s since February 1999. Ladapo followed up Chaplin’s volley in the 39th minute to give the Blues the lead, then six minutes later Burns hooked home a corner to make it 2-0 and Chaplin made it three with nine minutes left to inflict Oxford’s first league defeat by more than one goal this season. Lee Evans, Marcus Harness, Janoi Donacien and Luke Woolfenden all returned to the Blues’ starting line-up. Midfielder Evans, who came on as a sub at Wycombe a week ago, made his first start since suffering a knee injury against Derby at the end of October, while Harness, who warmed up ahead of the game at Adams Park, joined Conor Chaplin as one of the number 10s having undergone knee surgery. At the back, Donacien and Woolfenden returned having missed the Chairboys fixture with ankle and adductor problems respectively. Town started positively and in the opening minute Ladapo was almost presented with a chance when a defender tried to skip past him in the area but the ball cannoned off the striker’s shin and through to visiting keeper Ed McGinty. However, Oxford weren’t far away from going in front in the eighth minute after Evans lost possession on the Blues’ right, not the first time Town had given the ball away in the early stages. Eventually it was played inside to Djavan Anderson, who stuck a shot from just outside the area which flew just wide of Christian Walton’s left post and hit the stanchion behind the goal. On 10, Billy Bodin hit another effort from distance which Walton batted away down to his left with Leif Davis first to the loose ball. Ladapo looped a deflected left-wing cross into McGinty’s arms in the 12th minute as the Blues began to get the upper hand. A minute later, there were boos from the home supporters in the 28,072 crowd and just under 400 short of the club’s highest Boxing Day attendance - Portman Road’s third biggest of the season - as Marcus Browne took to the turf for treatment, Blues fans remembering the frequency with with Oxford players had required the physio during last year’s fixture. In reference to that game, U’s fans sarcastically began to sing ‘Boring, boring Oxford’. However, Browne proved to have a genuine problem and eventually walked around the perimeter to the tunnel with James Henry, a Town target during Paul Jewell’s time as boss, replacing him. On 17, there was another stoppage, Sam Long requiring treatment after colliding with Cameron Burgess at a corner. Much to Chaplin’s frustration, possession was given to Oxford for the restart despite Town having been on the ball when the game had been halted. Three minutes later, the Blues were caught two-v-two on the break but Matty Taylor shot into the side-netting when he might well have done better. Town were more in control and in the 26th minute Harness played a clever ball into the path of Chaplin on the right of the box but the former Barnsley man was just unable to reach it. Two minutes later, Davis played in Harness on the left of the area but the ex-Pompey man’s cross was turned behind. From the resultant corner, Davis’s kick found Ladapo but the striker’s header was too close to McGinty, who claimed. A foot or so either side of the keeper and the Blues would have been in front.

In 33, Woolfenden did well to block from Henry on the edge of the box following a rare Oxford break. Two minutes later, Taylor was shown the game’s first yellow card for a wild lunge on Chaplin just outside the Blues’ area, a challenge which some referees might have viewed worthy of more severe censure. On 37 Davis headed a Wes Burns cross from the right into McGinty’s arms with Town starting to build some momentum and two minutes later, they went in front. Harness crossed from the right, Chaplin superbly volleyed goalwards and McGinty saved but couldn’t hold on and Ladapo turned his 10th goal of the season into the net from close range. Town went looking for a second with Burns cutting in from the right and shooting over within a minute of the restart, then Harness seeing an effort from the left of the box deflect behind. Just before the fourth official indicated an additional five minutes, Town went 2-0 in front. Davis sent a corner to the near post from the right and Burns smashed a brilliant strike across goal and into the corner of the net, the Welshman’s fourth goal of the campaign. Having gone two goals in front, the Blues maintained the pressure in injury time and went looking for a third, Harness cutting in from the left and hitting a shot which McGinty saved. Burns was first to the loose ball and turned an effort towards goal but McGinty did well to get himself in the way and turn it behind. Following the flag-kick, Evans struck a shot from distance which was blocked. Referee Will Finnie’s half-time whistle was greeted with applause by Town fans following a pulsating end to the half in which the Blues grabbed a two-goal lead. Town hadn’t had it all their own way but gradually imposed themselves upon Oxford and began to create more and more chances. Chaplin’s volley deserved a goal but Ladapo reacted sharply to tuck home the rebound, then Burns’s brilliant second from a set piece evidently worked on on the training ground added what could be a vital second goal. Oxford, who having gone two behind needed to take the game to Town, made a change ahead of the second half, ex-Norwich winger Josh Murphy taking over from Anderson. Within a minute of the restart, a corner from the right was half-cleared to Evans on the edge of the box but the Welshman was caught in two minds whether to volley or half-volley and eventually chose the latter but sent the ball well over. On 48, Chaplin sent Burns away with a superb touch and pass with the wideman finding Ladapo, who worked space before hitting a shot which McGinty saved but again didn’t hold, however, this time without Town profiting. Three minutes later, Oxford sub Henry was booked for pulling back Davis as the former Leeds man burst away on the left. Town should have made it three in the 53rd minute when, following a long spell of possession with the ball moved from right to left and back again, Burns sent over a cross to Harness which the ex-Pompey man struck powerfully over the bar when he will have felt he should have scored. The Blues were dominating and looking for openings to add to their lead with the visitors having shown no signs of getting back into the match. On 58, Harness cleverly sent Davis away on the left and the full-back sent over a cross which Burns stooped to head goalwards but was unable to get enough on. The one-time Oxford loanee claimed a penalty but referee Finnie showed no interest. The visitors made a double change just before the hour, Gatlin O’Donkor replacing Taylor and Yanic Wildschut taking over from earlier sub Henry. Town continued to dominate and on 66 Burns flicked on a Davis corner from the left but the ball was cleared from the edge of the six-yard box. Moments later, Harness, who had been among the Blues’ best performers on his return, was swapped for Sone Aluko. There was a scare for Town in the 69th minute when a cross from the right looped well beyond the far post and Walton and Donacien collided as they both went for the ball, which fell to Bodin, who shot wide off the Town keeper. Walton claimed the resultant corner confidently. On 71, Kayden Jackson took over from Ladapo with the exiting striker warmly applauded off the field. Two minutes later, Town felt they should have been awarded a penalty when Burns looked to be fouled as he turned away from a defender inside the area but again referee Finnie wasn’t interested. The Blues had been promising a third goal all half and it finally came in the 81st minute. Aluko took the ball out of a tight area on the right and found Chaplin in space inside the box and the forward slammed his 11th goal of the season past McGinty. Having established their three-goal lead, Town swapped Burns, Chaplin and Evans for Kane Vincent-Young, Kyle Edwards and Cameron Humphreys with all three of the withdrawn players receiving loud ovations as they made their way off. Despite the game having already been settled, the Blues continued to look for goals, Aluko seeing a shot blocked after good work from Edwards on the left just prior to the board indicating five minutes of added on time. Moments later, Vincent-Young was booked for a foul. Moments before the end, Aluko tried to play in Vincent-Young on the right of the box but McGinty was off his line quickly. However, the keeper cleared against one of his defenders with the ball fortunately falling safely. Moments later the final whistle was met by cheers from the large Blues support. While it took Town most of the first half to get up to speed, in the end it was a comfortable victory for Kieran McKenna’s men with the game never in any doubt after the two goals at the end of the first half. The Blues had chances to add to their lead prior to top score Chaplin’s strike in the second with Oxford, who went into the match unbeaten in 10 in all competitions, never showing any signs of staging a comeback. Town, who are next in action at Portsmouth on Thursday evening, remain second with Plymouth winning 1-0 at Cheltenham. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns (Vincent-Young 83), Evans (Humphreys 83), Morsy (c), Davis, Chaplin (Edwards 83), Harness (Aluko 66), Ladapo (Jackson 71). Unused: Hladky, Edmundson. Oxford: McGinty, Long, Moore, Findlay, Brown, McGuane, Brannagan, Anderson (Murphy 46), Browne (Henry 15 (Wildschut 59)), Bodin, Taylor (O’Donkor 59). Unused: Mousinho, Seddon, Goodrham. Referee: Will Finnie (Luton). Att: 28,072 (Oxford: 550).

CustardCream added 17:07 - Dec 26

Brilliant performance, dominated from start to finish and could have had 6 or 7 if Leif had been a little more composed in the final third. (He was still brilliant)



We would all agree that Humphries has been good since he's come in but Lee Evans is on another level. We are so much more assured with the ball and able to control games with him in the team so I'm chuffed he looks back to his best.



Roll on Pompey

IpswichT62OldBoy added 17:07 - Dec 26

Excellent response to last weeks performance and result. Great to have the first choice team back.



3

BeattiesBackPocket added 17:09 - Dec 26

After a sluggish first 15 minutes we grew into the game and played some very good football at times. We worked the keeper much better than we have in some games this season at home as well. 3 goals still top scorers, best goal difference in the league as well as still top two what more can we ask for. Onwards and upwards.

RobITFC added 17:09 - Dec 26

Great to have Evans and Harness back, both played really well. Good win in front of 28k crowd too.

DaGremloid added 17:10 - Dec 26

Excellent performance today and for the first time in a few matches I never felt the result was in doubt. We've really been missing that clinical touch for a while so a great Christmas present from the team.



Good to increase our goal difference too - that could be important come May...



Merry Christmas, all.

Miaow added 17:12 - Dec 26

That will do nicely.

blueboy1981 added 17:22 - Dec 26

Excellent Result - with taking chances, and a bit more finishing finesse could easily have been 5 or 6 - but proves when everyone steps up to the plate, what is possible.

Credit to Oxford who did their best to make a game of it - but why should we be continuously concerned about visiting opposition ? - just concentrate on our gamr.

This was how to deal with them !!

Well Done All. Happy Boxing Day Night !!

Bert added 17:26 - Dec 26

A complete team performance against a tricky Oxford team.

blueboy1981 added 17:26 - Dec 26

Bit concerned about the Portman Road Pitch - possibly the worst I've seen it in 60 plus years.

Not looking good …. !!!

We once set Pitch Standards for others to follow !

IpswichT62OldBoy added 17:30 - Dec 26

I think we are getting a new pitch in the Summer

0

Suffolkboy added 17:34 - Dec 26

After a week of 'lurgy' this is just the best news,and looks like a pulsating team performance !

WELL done everyone — including KM and co !

COYB

warktheline added 17:39 - Dec 26

As I predicted, the boys under McKenna will kick on ! Definitely the best side in this division ….some will be wiping eggs off faces up until May and promotion !…which is only a good thing, for all concerned!

algarvefan added 17:44 - Dec 26

Much better today, we looked a much better side with maestro Evans stroking the ball about, changing direction of play and supporting and tackling well. Humphries has been good but Evans gives us that little bit more, MOM for me.

blueboy1981 added 17:46 - Dec 26

warktheline - bit premature to be so 'certain' it won't be you with 'Egg on Face' come May 23 - if it is you - will you appear on here ?!

Doubtful I would suggest !!

Doubtful I would suggest !! -3

Nomore4 added 17:47 - Dec 26

Points will be dropped V the better teams. Oxford are average. As was shown in their 6 games drawn in 10. And league position beforehand.

-3

RobITFC added 17:50 - Dec 26

48pts , 2nd at the halfway stage and we are getting players back from injury and 2 or 3 new signings in January. Surely we will be going up ?

jas0999 added 17:51 - Dec 26

Despite a slow start to the game, thought we were overall excellent and thoroughly deserved the three points. Evans makes a big difference to this side. Very composed and always feel more comfortable defensively when he plays. Two big away games now, both winnable.

Great today. Well done all!



Great today. Well done all! 1

Nobbysnuts added 17:52 - Dec 26

Now KM....stop bigging up the opposition all the time and promote confidence in your own team and say what a difficult game the other team is facing....this is Portman Road and we are ipswich town. We should not be scared of playing anyone in this division...simple.

dirtydingusmagee added 17:53 - Dec 26

great result, was a bit concerned first 20 mins or so seemed like the Christmas dinner had taken its toll, but a couple of burps and a fart and we were in the groove, playing with confidence. Cant fault anyone and really pleased to see returning players slot right in . Well done manager and team . Another tough game coming up but if we play like we did today we should be bagging points again . COYB

wezley53 added 17:55 - Dec 26

Oh how we have missed Lee Evans, brilliant today, controlled the midfield and we will want to keep him injury free for the run in here on in.

joyousblue added 17:59 - Dec 26

Omg nomore4,we win easily , yet still u cant just be happy , instead your moaning that we will drop points against better teams, how do you know that evans adds, not take away , we dropped plymouth late goal dropped points , we are ready to go again, oh sorry we might finish champions by beating in your words, an average team so

bloody what

bloody what 1

Bazza8564 added 18:04 - Dec 26

Once we found our feet in the game there was only one winner and our performance for 15-20 minutes was magic.



Having Lee Evans and Marcus Harness back made a huge difference to us, and with those guys staying fit and some good purchases in January, we really are poised to go and get the job done this time around.



I think the board will see this as an enormous opportunity that we cannot afford to waste and I really do expect quality additions, a CF, a Ten, one in MF and maybe one more,



Todays starting XI are, without doubt, capable of Championship level. Humphreys will be, Aluko Edmundson Leigh Camara probably, but if you are thinking about a squad of 25 for a level up, lets be honest we will need another big January and then summer window to get there and have a chance to be competitive there. Thats the way we should be thinking now, im intrigued what January will bring.....

EssexTractor added 18:07 - Dec 26

After a hesitant start, when Oxford might have gone ahead, we then dominated and as said before a complete team performance , but I would say that Marcus Harness gave his best performance in a town shirt.

Triangular passing on both flanks and the clever spinning around opposition by Conor Chaplin , Sam Morsey as well as Harness, had Oxford perplexed at times, but some credit to them that they didn't come to defend.

The combination of Harness with Leif Davis was splendid

Lee Evans with his more physical ability then Cameron Humphries excelled

Luke Wolfenden continues to be so assured and Cameron Burgess won everything in the air.

Now let us hope that performance will act as a vast boost in the next two important seasonal away matches.

0

warktheline added 18:08 - Dec 26

@blueboy, nothing premature , we are getting promoted this season, no doubt about that!…the reason I disappeared last time was solely due to the fact, everything I campaigned for eventually came to pass! The removal of Evans , the introduction of a young, hungry, ambition manager, working alongside new forward thinking, ambitious owners !….I only returned when I noticed absolutely ridiculous posts, from the likes of you, having the 'nerve' to continually slaughter the manager and boys when 'on occasion' they failed to deliver 3 pts! Those eggs must be costing you a pretty penny!

