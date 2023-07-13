Wycombe Eyeing Vincent-Young

Thursday, 13th Jul 2023 20:11 TWTD understands League One Wycombe Wanderers are eyeing a move for released Blues full-back Kane Vincent-Young. The 27-year-old left Town after almost four years in May having joined the club from Colchester for £500,000 in 2019. We understand Wycombe are now interested in adding the free agent to their squad ahead of the start of the 2023/24 campaign. Vincent-Young will be well known to Scott Mitchell, who left his role as Town’s head of academy recruitment to take up a similar role with the senior squad at Adams Park this summer. The London-born defender made an excellent start to his Town career before suffering an injury in his ninth game. That knock and further subsequent injuries as he made his return saw him sidelined for the next 17 months. However, the versatile full-back was never able to hit the heights of his early spell and in 2022/23 made only two League One starts in addition to 16 appearances from the bench, as well as another four starts in cup competitions. Overall, Vincent-Young made 42 starts and 22 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring twice, in consecutive matches during his early games after his move. Wycombe have already signed one released Town player this summer, centre-half Richard Keogh.

Photo: Matchday Images



SamWhiteUK added 20:23 - Jul 13

He's suited to better football than that 1

Europablue added 20:27 - Jul 13

He should be able to play in almost any League One team. The sad side effect of this ambition we have is that good players like him get left behind. 0

Skip73 added 20:29 - Jul 13

Its sums up.the shoddy state of the club at the time that a he missed 17 months after initially suffering a knock

he wasn't the only one either. Good luck to him though I hope he does well at Wycombe or wherever he ends up. 0

NthQldITFC added 20:44 - Jul 13

Good luck to Kane wherever he ends up. Looked a great player when he first arrived, had terrible luck with injuries then was starting to get back to form but unable to break into a side which was flying. Top man, good luck Kane. 0

itfchorry added 20:48 - Jul 13

Yes - All the very best Kane 0

troyparrotsleftear added 20:48 - Jul 13

hahaha!! vincent young is a strange fellow but he will not be interested in this minnow now he has a chance in the championship. non started. Time for mckenna to give him a chance 0

HARRY10 added 20:53 - Jul 13

"Time for mckenna to give him a chance



He has left the club, what part of the do you not understand ? 0

