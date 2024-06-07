Aquatics Centre Plans Submitted

Friday, 7th Jun 2024 09:18

Plans for the new Ipswich Aquatics Centre next to the Blues’ Portman Road stadium have been submitted for approval.

In March, Ipswich Borough Council unveiled its plans for the new aquatics and leisure centre and its masterplan for the Portman Road area.

Now formal planning permission has been applied for by Handford Developments, which is run by IBC.

The scheme, which was initially announced in July 2022 and has been drawn up in collaboration with Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Town, would see the new aquatics centre - featuring pools, water flumes, a gym and fitness studios, as well as a soft play area and cafe - as well as a hotel and park areas built on the car park behind the Cobbold Stand.

In addition, a multi-storey car park would also be constructed in order to replace the spaces lost due to the new development.

It’s also proposed that Portman Road is rerouted into a curve to facilitate the club’s redevelopment of the Cobbold Stand, which is currently being worked on but is a longer-term rather than immediate priority.

“The new Ipswich Aquatics Centre will be strategically positioned between key buildings around the area, providing a cohesive link and offering a dynamic space for recreation, wellness, and community engagement,” the planning document reads.

“With its prime location and thoughtful design, the new Ipswich Aquatics Centre aims to become the vibrant focal point of the neighbourhood, catering to diverse interests and promoting social integration.”

Speaking at the time of the launch of the masterplan in March, Councillor Neil MacDonald, leader of IBC, said: “This project is set to become a community jewel, a beacon of how sports, leisure, and communal well-being are valued in Ipswich.

“Together, we are not just building facilities; we are building hope, opportunity, and a legacy of communal well-being. As we move forward, the focus shifts to attracting forward-thinking investors who share our vision for a healthier, more vibrant Ipswich.

“This is a journey towards not only revitalising our town but also championing the spirit of our community.

“The council is dedicated to making this vision a reality, ensuring that the benefits of this ambitious project will be enjoyed by both current and future generations of Ipswich residents.”

Town CEO Mark Ashton added: “A significant amount of work has been undertaken at the Portman Road grounds over the last three years, with visible improvements to our home during that time, and we are proud to have an average attendance of nearly 29,000 this season.

“The redevelopment of the Cobbold Stand and an increase in capacity has been part of our long-term masterplan for the stadium and, while it must be stressed no work is imminent, we are pleased to have been able to work with Ipswich Borough Council to identify the required land to make this possible.”

Planning consultants Ingleton Wood give an overview of the project and an interactive public consultation platform on their website.





Photo: IBC