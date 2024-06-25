Charlton Linked With Ahadme

Tuesday, 25th Jun 2024 14:49 League One Charlton Athletic are reportedly interested in signing Blues striker Gassan Ahadme. The 23-year-old spent the whole of last season on loan in the third tier with Cambridge United, netting 13 times in 23 starts and nine sub appearances in an injury-disrupted season. Now, according to the EADT, the Addicks are keen to recruit the Spanish-born Moroccan, whose Town contract runs to the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further season, while other sides are also showing interest. Ahadme made one start and seven sub appearances for the Blues in the first half of his first campaign with the club before returning to his previous club Burton Albion, who he had left on deadline day in August 2022 for a low six-figure fee, on loan in the January. The one-time Norwich and Portsmouth frontman has little prospect of involvement with the Blues going forward and seems certain to be among those departing on a permanent basis this summer.

Photo: Matchday Images



WhoisJimmyJuan added 14:55 - Jun 25

Makes sense. A small fee would be useful as I think we spent money to get him in, but imagine it might end up being a free -1

boroughblue added 14:55 - Jun 25

Always felt like a bit of a panic buy, and feels more and more the case.



Good lad though, and not a bad player, but was never what we needed. Hopefully he finds somewhere he can play regularly and stay injury free to re-start his career 2

SamWhiteUK added 14:59 - Jun 25

My eyes read Ahadme but my brain read Al-Hamadi. I was very confused at the last sentence and the concept of letting Ali go. 0

RegencyBlue added 15:08 - Jun 25

Strangest buy of the Gamechanger era for me.



Comes across as a real panic move, a good game against us and suddenly we bought him on the last day of a transfer window. No chance of playing for us so makes sense to sell will he still has a little value. 2

Bazza8564 added 15:18 - Jun 25

Let him go, he's made a few quid but hes not been treated very well in terms of what he signed on to do I guess, as others say, strange purchase this one 0

BlueBoots added 15:32 - Jun 25

Forget about a fee...straight swap for Miles Leaburn please :^D 0

blues1 added 15:48 - Jun 25

Bazza8564 What do you mean, he's not been treated well? He gotcinjured pretty much as sonn as he got here, so never really got thd chance to show whst he's capable of, due to that. By the time he was fit,we'd signed other players whod moved ahead of him in the pecking order. So was given the chance to go on loan to get games. Unfortunately for him , he's never gonna play for us in the pl so it's best for all parties that he moves on. That's how football goes sometimes . 1

