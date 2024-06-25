Charlton Linked With Ahadme
Tuesday, 25th Jun 2024 14:49
League One Charlton Athletic are reportedly interested in signing Blues striker Gassan Ahadme.
The 23-year-old spent the whole of last season on loan in the third tier with Cambridge United, netting 13 times in 23 starts and nine sub appearances in an injury-disrupted season.
Now, according to the EADT, the Addicks are keen to recruit the Spanish-born Moroccan, whose Town contract runs to the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further season, while other sides are also showing interest.
Ahadme made one start and seven sub appearances for the Blues in the first half of his first campaign with the club before returning to his previous club Burton Albion, who he had left on deadline day in August 2022 for a low six-figure fee, on loan in the January.
The one-time Norwich and Portsmouth frontman has little prospect of involvement with the Blues going forward and seems certain to be among those departing on a permanent basis this summer.
