Town and Blackburn in Szmodics Talks

Friday, 12th Jul 2024 17:39 TWTD understands Town are in talks with Blackburn Rovers regarding forward Sammie Szmodics. The 28-year-old is a player the Blues have eyed in the last couple of windows and we understand a fee in the region of £6 million plus add-ons is under discussion. Personal terms are not expected to be an issue. Born in Colchester, the four-times-capped Republic of Ireland international came through the youth ranks with the U’s before breaking into their first team in 2013 prior to a spell on loan in non-league with Braintree. A move to Bristol City, where Blues CEO Mark Ashton was then in charge, followed in 2019, prior to a switch to Peterborough, initially on loan, before he joined Blackburn in August 2022. Last season, the forward was top scorer in the Championship with 27 goals, leading to his first international call-ups. By coincidence, like the Blues, Blackburn have a training camp in Austria next week. Town are continuing to work on tying up the loose ends on the signings of Liam Delap and Jacob Greaves ahead of the trip. Fees and personal terms are agreed for both but with some of the formalities relating to the moves still to be rubberstamped.





billlm added 17:39 - Jul 12

Wow 7

tetchris added 17:40 - Jul 12

Yes boi 7

ipswichboi added 17:40 - Jul 12

I like this 6

dyersdream added 17:42 - Jul 12

And he’s a town fan 3

ScottCandage added 17:44 - Jul 12

I KNEW we would end up with Sammie! 2

EricsGate added 17:44 - Jul 12

YESSSS



Now wow we’re talking



Ashton Oil reserve 5

hoppy added 17:46 - Jul 12

dyersdream - erm, hardly! given previous comments, I'm not sure you're correct there. 0

Broadbent23 added 17:46 - Jul 12

This will be a special transfer if MA can pull it off. Could be another Daryll Murphy (goals in the locker). JP won't happen with Aston Villa offering Champions League. 2

churchmans81 added 17:46 - Jul 12

Let’s make this happen. Great signing! 2

ShropshireBluenago09 added 17:47 - Jul 12

Would be a fantastic signing. His goal ratio last season was awesome and his running and work rate alone is worthless 2

Vancouver_Blue added 17:47 - Jul 12

I though he hated us or is that just talk? 1

dyersdream added 17:50 - Jul 12

Hoppy a friend of mine spoke to him after Blackburn away in nightclub he used to be a season ticket holder when he was young his parents still are. He also said he doesn’t know where the rumour that he hates town come from ! 2

runningout added 17:51 - Jul 12

‘Broadbent’ Completely different type of forward to Daryl Murphy. 0

Gforce added 17:52 - Jul 12

Get in,would be a superb signing! 1

wkj added 17:53 - Jul 12

This is a surprise, I am not 100% convinced he would move the needle but I am more than happy if proven wrong 0

ArnieM added 17:54 - Jul 12

Oh yes please. I was hoping we'd go in got him. I'm sure he'd want to join us. 2

Cambsrover14 added 17:56 - Jul 12

6m LOL this is not going to happen try 12M-15M then maybe. 6M is a absolute insult. -6

ITFC_Singapore added 17:56 - Jul 12

Oh yes please. We need an upgrade or at least competition in the '10' role if Omari plays predominantly on the right. Szmodics with Chappers as an option sounds pretty good and i still think Broady has a lot to offer in that role. 0

Aero added 18:00 - Jul 12

Good goalscorer. He got injured in a pre season match this week so hopefully is OK for the medical. 0

Swailsey added 18:01 - Jul 12

Oh my, this would be fantastic. Have loved him for years. Quality player. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 18:02 - Jul 12

100% yes 0

timkatieadamitfc added 18:04 - Jul 12

Let’s not get too excited too quick, as we’ve just seen with Philogene, anything can still happen.

Having said that, I’m not just saying it now he’s not coming but I was never that bothered about Philogene coming in the first place but think this would be a great signing if the price quoted is correct - absolute no brainer. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 18:05 - Jul 12

Not fussed with pursuit of Philogene,but this would be a great signing imo 2

Tommy_ITFC added 18:05 - Jul 12

Philogene who? 2

joyousblue added 18:10 - Jul 12

Hes a 5ft 6 attacking midfielder not a forwaard but a good signing 0

