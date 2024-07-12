Town and Blackburn in Szmodics Talks
Friday, 12th Jul 2024 17:39
TWTD understands Town are in talks with Blackburn Rovers regarding forward Sammie Szmodics.
The 28-year-old is a player the Blues have eyed in the last couple of windows and we understand a fee in the region of £6 million plus add-ons is under discussion. Personal terms are not expected to be an issue.
Born in Colchester, the four-times-capped Republic of Ireland international came through the youth ranks with the U’s before breaking into their first team in 2013 prior to a spell on loan in non-league with Braintree.
A move to Bristol City, where Blues CEO Mark Ashton was then in charge, followed in 2019, prior to a switch to Peterborough, initially on loan, before he joined Blackburn in August 2022.
Last season, the forward was top scorer in the Championship with 27 goals, leading to his first international call-ups.
By coincidence, like the Blues, Blackburn have a training camp in Austria next week.
Town are continuing to work on tying up the loose ends on the signings of Liam Delap and Jacob Greaves ahead of the trip.
Fees and personal terms are agreed for both but with some of the formalities relating to the moves still to be rubberstamped.
Photo: Nurphoto
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]