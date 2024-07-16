Kitman Pullen Leaves Club After Admitting FA Betting Charge

Tuesday, 16th Jul 2024 15:04 Long-serving Town kitman James Pullen has been fined and handed a suspended ban from football by the FA having admitted placing 867 bets on football matches over a six-year period. Former keeper Pullen, who we understand has now left the club having initially been suspended, was charged with misconduct under FA Rule E1.2 on 14th May this year regarding 867 bets placed on football between 30th March 2018 and 13th March 2024, each bet a separate breach of FA Rule E8 which prohibits anyone working for a club from betting on football. After Pullen had pleaded guilty at a paper hearing via Microsoft Teams, an independent regulatory commission imposed a three-month suspension from all football and football-related activity, suspended in full until the end of the 2025/26 season, and a £750 fine. Most of the bets were accumulators, including 120 of 126 involving Town. None of the bets involving the Blues predicted a defeat, although three were on draws, something which was of concern to the commission and aggravated the offence, although considered at the lower end of the scale. There was one spot bet involving Town, a £5 single losing bet on a Blues player scoring a hat-trick against Rochdale January 3rd 2021. Almost all the bets were small stakes with the total sum over the period £1,400.79 with the returns £792.67 and losses £608.12. At the hearing, Pullen and his counsellor likened the betting activity to “two-pence slot games”. Chelmsford-born Pullen, 42, admitted wrongdoing at the earliest possible opportunity, accepted he had placed the bets, apologised and cooperated fully with the FA. The FA’s case made no suggestion that there was any insider knowledge or similar. He was deemed to have shown genuine remorse and ceased his misconduct immediately, while the panel wasn’t aware of any previous breaches of the rules. Pullen initially joined Town as a goalkeeper from Heybridge Swifts in September 1999 and went on to make two senior appearances. Spells with Blackpool, Dagenham & Redbridge, Peterborough, back at Heybridge, Hornchurch, Ebbsfleet, AFC Wimbledon and Chelmsford followed. He returned to Town in June 2013, initially as first-team masseur, before taking on the kitman role. The FA's written reasons can be found here, while the Blues say they won't be issuing a comment on the matter.

Karlosfandangal added 15:05 - Jul 16

End of an era 0

itfcjoe added 15:07 - Jul 16

A real shame, when betting is advertised so heavily in the football industry it feels a massive double standard to expect no one working in any level of the game to be allowed to do it 17

ITFCson added 15:13 - Jul 16

They may be the rules but what pathetic rules they are. 3

blues1 added 15:14 - Jul 16

Itfcjoe. No double standards at all. Players, coaches, anyone directly involved in football, all know the rules, that they cannot bet on football. Plenty of other sports out there they can bet on, so why do so on football, when they know it's not allowed? 8

BseaBlue added 15:16 - Jul 16

Don't disagree RE advertising Joe but the only thing I will say is that the rules are made clear to everybody involved from Non-League all the way up, every summer. Have to feel sorry for him with the timing. 2

baxterbasics added 15:17 - Jul 16

Does seem a bit unnecessary when he's in no position at all to influence results.

-1

_clive_baker_ added 15:18 - Jul 16

I think its valid to question whether gambling firms should be allowed to market themselves in football. I don't think they should because it has the potential to be very dangerous, highly addictive (to some) and can ruin lives very quickly. Its sensible to prohibit individuals involved in the game at all levels from betting though to mitigate the risk of match fixing and insider trading.



Given the value of these bets it looks like little more than a bit of a harmless hobby on the face of it and they're not bets of sufficient levels to bring integrity in to question, but its stupid nonetheless to jeopardise your career and flaunt the rules for what works out about £20 a year of profit.



A lesson learned I'm sure. 5

statto72 added 15:23 - Jul 16

How did he get found out? Post on social media maybe?

A good friend of James Norwood, a non league player, got a six month ban a while back, I think he blabbed about it online, which isn’t clever at all if true. 0

PhuketPete added 15:29 - Jul 16

He’s been incredibly foolish but given the small bets and his lousy win rate, it’s especially sad for him and his family. I hope he’s learned his lesson and gets another job after the suspension is over.

Personally I’d be happier if football completely disassociated from the betting industry. It seems bizarre that clubs and the Authorities benefit from it but someone like Pullen loses his job over it. 1

Flight_of_Shefki added 15:30 - Jul 16

What an incredibly sad way to have the Kitman's time cut short with the club. As minor as the bets were (monetarily speaking), rules are rules and I guess in football it's to mitigate corruption.



Sad and shocked to read this today. 2

Blooos added 15:30 - Jul 16

I remember he was running his mouth on social media to fans slating the team around the lambert era when we were sat mid table in league 1.. lost respect for him then. 0

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 15:37 - Jul 16

Genuine remorse, haha...after he was caught following six years of betting. 1

BtreeBlueBlood added 15:42 - Jul 16

If Pullen had retired and living in the life of Reilly off of the insider knowledge this would have been a story!



£700 down!



1

JewellintheTown added 15:45 - Jul 16

There's a kitman doing nothing at AFC Richmond that we could poach. 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 15:47 - Jul 16

Hardly a big-time crook, but has to go nonetheless. Sorry mate! 0

Suffolkboy added 15:48 - Jul 16

Can’t agree more than with Clive B; it’s a great pity it’s happened ,and for the sums involved over such a long period of time to be so very insignificant !

BUT standards and ethics are much to the fore at ITFC and rightly so !

Nevertheless we should wish JP well in getting over this set back and hope he’ll find a happy way forward .

COYB 0

Town1Inter0 added 16:05 - Jul 16

A shame. On one side I'd say that people like this should be aware of the rules. But... gambling can be an addiction and the world of football is full of gambling ads and sponsorships. (I never wanted to buy a replica shirt with Magic Vegas on it). Some people need help.

I'd suggest that people are allowed to come forward and seek help and not be penalised for past behaviour (unless link to themselves / clear insider knowledge). 0

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 16:15 - Jul 16

Everyone seems to be misreading the news - he wasn't even banned. He was fined £750, and his ban was suspended (meaning it is not in effect and won't be if she doesn't re-offend). He could have continued working. We fired him. 0

algarvefan added 16:21 - Jul 16

Oh what a lot of judgemental people on here, he knows he did wrong and has paid a heavy price. Lets just leave it at that shall we. -1

Saxonblue74 added 16:27 - Jul 16

Meanwhile UEFA award a bent match fixing referee with the Euros semi final. 0

WestSussexBlue added 16:28 - Jul 16

Bet he regrets it now.

Shame, all the best James. 0

