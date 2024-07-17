TWTD Euros Sweepstake Winner

Wednesday, 17th Jul 2024 10:00

Nearly 850 TWTD users entered our Euro 2024 sweepstake with one of the 42 posters allocated Spain the winner.

Ahead of the tournament, each of the 842 who entered were randomly handed a team to follow throughout the competition.

A prize of a £25 Amazon voucher was on offer to one of the users allocated the team which ultimately carried off the trophy.

And the winner chosen at random from the 42 who were given Spain, who beat England 2-1 in the final, was Kizaitfc. Congratulations to them and thanks to everyone else for taking part.





Photo: Action Images

Dubtractor added 10:24 - Jul 17

Stitch up. I had Spain and was banking on that 25 quid.

0

Stourbridgeblue added 10:38 - Jul 17

Are VAR looking at this? 0