TWTD Euros Sweepstake Winner
Wednesday, 17th Jul 2024 10:00
Nearly 850 TWTD users entered our Euro 2024 sweepstake with one of the 42 posters allocated Spain the winner.
Ahead of the tournament, each of the 842 who entered were randomly handed a team to follow throughout the competition.
A prize of a £25 Amazon voucher was on offer to one of the users allocated the team which ultimately carried off the trophy.
And the winner chosen at random from the 42 who were given Spain, who beat England 2-1 in the final, was Kizaitfc. Congratulations to them and thanks to everyone else for taking part.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Premier: Innn! by StockwelllMickey
Football is never about the football. Saturday’s Ipswich-Huddersfield match was thrillingly dull. It was exhilaratingly uneventful. It was boring beyond our wildest dreams.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]