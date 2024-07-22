Szmodics Talks Continuing
Monday, 22nd Jul 2024 11:40
Town talks with Blackburn Rovers regarding forward Sammie Szmodics are continuing, TWTD understands.
TWTD revealed the Blues’ interest in the 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international 10 days ago and discussions remain ongoing, while some national media sources are now reporting the interest.
As per our previous story, a proposed fee of £6 million was initially under discussion with Rovers claimed to want £20 million. However, if an agreement is reached, it would almost certainly be nearer to the lower of those valuations.
Born in Colchester, Szmodics, a player we understand the Blues have eyed in the last couple of windows, came through the youth ranks with the U’s before breaking into their first team in 2013 prior to a spell on loan in non-league with Braintree.
A move to Bristol City, where Blues CEO Mark Ashton was then in charge, followed in 2019, prior to a switch to Peterborough, initially on loan, before he joined Blackburn in August 2022.
Last season, the forward was top scorer in the Championship with 27 goals, leading to his first international call-ups. He has now won four full caps.
By coincidence, like the Blues, Blackburn had a training camp in Austria last week.
Photo: Nurphoto
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Pre-Season Preview: Shakhtar Donetsk by ad_wilkin
On Saturday 20th July, Town begin their pre-season preparations abroad in Austria with two 60 minute-matches against Ukrainian heavyweights Shakhtar Donetsk.
Excellent in All Aspects by DanLyles
Living over an hour away from Portman Road, I find myself very much in the minority as an Ipswich supporter. It has always felt like fans of more established Premier League clubs would casually enquire about Town out of courtesy rather than curiosity.
But If by dusth
But if the siren calls are blaring
With weasel words from old Chris Sutton
And ‘representatives’ and hacks are swearing
“Out there there’s lamb, why stick with mutton?
You’re done with praise from David Prutton!”
If by dusth
If you can stand some sad galactics
Who at your old club whispered names
And turn your back and stick to tactics
And do your job, prepare for games;
Ten Stand-Out Moments in Ipswich History by kushiro
Thanks for the interesting comments on the Charlie Woods Forum thread recently.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]