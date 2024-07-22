Szmodics Talks Continuing

Monday, 22nd Jul 2024 11:40 Town talks with Blackburn Rovers regarding forward Sammie Szmodics are continuing, TWTD understands. TWTD revealed the Blues’ interest in the 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international 10 days ago and discussions remain ongoing, while some national media sources are now reporting the interest. As per our previous story, a proposed fee of £6 million was initially under discussion with Rovers claimed to want £20 million. However, if an agreement is reached, it would almost certainly be nearer to the lower of those valuations. Born in Colchester, Szmodics, a player we understand the Blues have eyed in the last couple of windows, came through the youth ranks with the U’s before breaking into their first team in 2013 prior to a spell on loan in non-league with Braintree. A move to Bristol City, where Blues CEO Mark Ashton was then in charge, followed in 2019, prior to a switch to Peterborough, initially on loan, before he joined Blackburn in August 2022. Last season, the forward was top scorer in the Championship with 27 goals, leading to his first international call-ups. He has now won four full caps. By coincidence, like the Blues, Blackburn had a training camp in Austria last week.

Photo: Nurphoto



MickMccarthyWasRight added 11:45 - Jul 22

COYBIG 0

ImAbeliever added 11:48 - Jul 22

GOOD 0

MickMillsTash added 11:48 - Jul 22

Impressive every time he has played against us.

Not sure if an upgrade on Chaplin but his numbers last year suggest he might be.

Would like to add some premier league experience to the squad before the Start of the season - a Chris Smalling/ Craig Dawson type of player, but maybe Tuanzabee is the answer here. 2

Chris_ITFC added 11:58 - Jul 22

“TWTD revealed the Blues’ interest… 10 days ago…… national media sources are [only!] now reporting the interest.”



Yes Phil! ZINGER! 2

Tractorboy58 added 12:09 - Jul 22

Great to get him .. a different option to play up front 0

dubblue added 12:15 - Jul 22

was certainly impressive last season, this potential signing follows other recent signings of the cream of the championship. COYB! 0

Bazza8564 added 12:16 - Jul 22

Would be great to get this done, with Delap Hirst And AlHamadi as options in the 9, having Sammi as ten option with Chappers, Broady, and Omari (who we assume will also play wide) gives us a bit more in there. Marcus may not see too much game time but thats quite a forward unit between them! We might also see Jack Taylor in that position too if, as expected, we reinforce CMF with a couple 1

CharlieWoodsNotebook added 12:51 - Jul 22

MMTash, I agree, he stood out against us last season - a season in which he started many games wide and deep left. His lack of height suggests to me he would not start as our 9 (although obviously an alternative option there) but would play the Broadhead role. A totally different player to Philogene but I suspect his going to Villa has kept this deal possible. I can see his excellent long, cross passing really fitting with our quick-break style, which will be even more important in the Premiership. And what a finisher! 0

SickParrot added 12:55 - Jul 22

Yes please. 0

planetblue_2011 added 13:07 - Jul 22

Get him in! Great player always liked him even at Col Utd. 0

bringmeaKuqi added 13:08 - Jul 22

This would be a brilliant signing. Goals from a deeper position than the number 9 suits our style well. If we are to do well next season we need to find multiple ways to score and Szmodics doubles the goalscoring quality we have from the number 10 position.



Part of me would still like to see Sarmiento return. It would be nice to have another direct dribbler on the left, to balance having Omari on the right. Then Burns and Broadhead offer something else entirely. Szmodics and Chaplin can rotate – that's a really mixed and interesting attack.



Must say I can't see Harness getting close to the team this year. He looked hard working but limited last season. 0

