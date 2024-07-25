Ashton: The Stadium Will Be Ready

Thursday, 25th Jul 2024 21:25 Town CEO Mark Ashton says Portman Road will be ready to host Liverpool on the opening day of the season, despite 104 separate projects which have been ongoing throughout the summer involving more than 200 workers. Promotion to the Premier League means the Blues have to upgrade numerous areas of the stadium, among them a new TV studio, media suite and press box. The number of camera positions around the ground will increase from five or six to 46 or 47 with VAR now required. The players’ dressing rooms and officials facilities are being upgraded, while mid-tier digital advertising is being added to stands. Areas of the Cobbold Stand will have safe standing, while 800 fans are having to move seats due to the various works. The floodlights are also being upgraded, there will be a new players’ lounge, new seating in the directors’ box, new bar and kiosk areas and the ground’s reception is being refurbished among the many projects. “If it didn’t give me some anxiety, I’d be telling you lies, but I have a very dedicated, very professional team, who are working tirelessly and the stadium will be ready,” Ashton told TownTV when asked whether he had any concerns about the projects not being finished on time. “There will be some works that we need to go into the season and continue on with, that’s for sure. We’re in continued dialogue with the Premier League, they seem happy with the programme of works, but there’s a lot to do. “I’m grateful to my staff and I say this to the fanbase, please understand, I’m not talking about me, I’m talking about the teams that run this business, are working tirelessly day and night to get this stadium ready and I’m so proud of them. “I’m so grateful to the fanbase again because the support they’ve shown in season tickets, memberships, shirts [with 20,000 having been sold already], community activities in the summer, have been incredible. “We have a helluva lot to do but we’ve talked about us being together and as long as we’re together as one, we’ll have the stadium ready, we’ll be ready on the pitch, we’ll be ready off the pitch for Liverpool and ready to open our doors to the world come 17th August.”

Photo: Blair Ferguson



Top work Mark and team, thank you and good luck over the next three weeks.

