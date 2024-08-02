Seoane: Not What We Expected

Friday, 2nd Aug 2024 18:25 Borussia Mönchengladbach head coach Gerardo Seoane says his club are very unhappy at having played the Blues’ U21s rather than the first team “It’s not what we expected, we’re very unhappy about this and the agency should have done a better job with this game,” he said afterwards. “It’s different if you play U21s or first team.” Seoane felt his back four and particularly the full-back positions weren’t particularly challenged. "That annoys a coach,” he added. “You want an opponent on the other side who has power and a certain level of quality in terms of personnel. “That it can be dangerous if a Joe Scally or Luca Netz makes a mistake, but we naturally allowed very little of that.” The Swiss-born coach was disappointed with his team’s display overall. “It was not a good performance from us,” he reflected. “We had too many passing errors and technical errors. The rate of our own errors was too high. We never got into our rhythm. “The players' tired legs were noticeable at times - and also tired heads. Sometimes we played forward too hastily instead of taking a second or third touch. We made some wrong decisions in our game.”

Photo: REUTERS/Michaela Stache



FrimleyBlue added 18:29 - Aug 2

So your players made errors as they were given a stronger game than you thought yet you moan about it. 0

Monkey_Blue added 18:35 - Aug 2

I get why they are upset but ultimately we have to do what’s right for us. I’m sure given we planned it McKenna would have preferred to play first team v first team but I can think of at least 4 first teamers who can’t play. Perhaps he felt back to back games would be pushing our luck further? Injuries are always a possibility so it’s also possible we expected to have more additions through the door by now when arranging the game. 0

Bluemike31 added 18:39 - Aug 2

I still don't get why we couldn't play

Walton

Tuanzebe

Woolfenden

Burgess

Townsend

Taylor

Humphreys

Ladapo

Harness

And a couple of kids



Most of the main players free for tomorrow and we keep our credibility. 4

Phil1969 added 18:47 - Aug 2

Instead of moaning having rolled very slightly our U21s best look at their own form having missed relegation by a point last season plus goal difference.

“Not what is expected”

Dicxs 0

itfchorry added 19:02 - Aug 2

Whose the most unpopular Fan at

Borissa Monchengladbach



The one who goes give us B ! 0

1960H added 19:43 - Aug 2

He has got a point, if they had done this to us we would be moaning! 0

