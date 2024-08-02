Seoane: Not What We Expected
Friday, 2nd Aug 2024 18:25
Borussia Mönchengladbach head coach Gerardo Seoane says his club are very unhappy at having played the Blues’ U21s rather than the first team
“It’s not what we expected, we’re very unhappy about this and the agency should have done a better job with this game,” he said afterwards. “It’s different if you play U21s or first team.”
Seoane felt his back four and particularly the full-back positions weren’t particularly challenged.
"That annoys a coach,” he added. “You want an opponent on the other side who has power and a certain level of quality in terms of personnel.
“That it can be dangerous if a Joe Scally or Luca Netz makes a mistake, but we naturally allowed very little of that.”
The Swiss-born coach was disappointed with his team’s display overall.
“It was not a good performance from us,” he reflected. “We had too many passing errors and technical errors. The rate of our own errors was too high. We never got into our rhythm.
“The players' tired legs were noticeable at times - and also tired heads. Sometimes we played forward too hastily instead of taking a second or third touch. We made some wrong decisions in our game.”
Photo: REUTERS/Michaela Stache
