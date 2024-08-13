Eustace: The Club is Waiting For the Right Offer

Tuesday, 13th Aug 2024 23:56 Blackburn boss John Eustace says his club is waiting for the right offer for Blues target Sammie Szmodics. The 28-year-old netted twice earlier this evening as the Lancastrians won 6-1 away at Stockport in the Carabao Cup. Town have been in on and off discussions with Rovers regarding Szmodics for more than a month. Last month, TWTD revealed that the Blues initially offered £6 million and have had a number of other bids rebuffed, the most recent £8 million rising to £10 million. Some reports have suggested Town are around £500,000 away from Blackburn’s valuation. “I don't know, it's not down to me,” Eustace told the Lancashire Telegraph when asked whether the Republic of Ireland will remain at Ewood Park following this evening’s match. “Of course I want him to stay. He's been fantastic since I've been at the football club, the lads love him to bits. “It's important he got 60 minutes, he hasn't played many pre-season games. That's half an hour Friday and 60 today, it's important we keep building his fitness up. “He's very confident and playing with a great group of players, he's took his two chances today. He was very clinical and we've spoken about that. “He's handling it exceptionally well. He wasn't with the group much over pre-season, this is his second game. He's a true professional, he's got on with his work and now it's down to us to get him as fit as we can for when the window shuts. “It's down to the club, they're waiting for the right offer. They have a valuation and we'll have to see what happens and if it gets matched. “It's out of my hands, I'm focused on the group, a fantastic group. We're giving him the right balance of keeping him fit and making sure the squad feel wanted and hungry. Of course, want to keep him, everyone would.”

Photo: Craig Thomas/News Images



