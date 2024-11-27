Fans React Angrily to Portman Road Parking Price Hike
Wednesday, 27th Nov 2024 15:18
Town fans have reacted angrily to confirmation that matchday parking in Ipswich Borough Council’s car parks around Portman Road will increase in price to £15 from next week.
IBC had proposed the move in September and signs posted in the West End Road car park at Sunday’s game against Manchester United confirmed that the new price will be in operation from December 3rd when the Blues host Crystal Palace.
The five-hour price for the West End Road car park advertised on IBC’s website, which fans might have been paying on a matchday up to now, is £5.90, while the all-day charge is £7.
Councillor Jane Riley, IBC’s portfolio holder for culture and customers, outlined the reasons behind the price increase.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]