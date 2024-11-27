Fans React Angrily to Portman Road Parking Price Hike

Wednesday, 27th Nov 2024 15:18 Town fans have reacted angrily to confirmation that matchday parking in Ipswich Borough Council’s car parks around Portman Road will increase in price to £15 from next week. IBC had proposed the move in September and signs posted in the West End Road car park at Sunday’s game against Manchester United confirmed that the new price will be in operation from December 3rd when the Blues host Crystal Palace. The five-hour price for the West End Road car park advertised on IBC’s website, which fans might have been paying on a matchday up to now, is £5.90, while the all-day charge is £7. Councillor Jane Riley, IBC’s portfolio holder for culture and customers, outlined the reasons behind the price increase.



“There is significant congestion in the area around the Portman Road stadium when there is a home match being played,” she told TWTD in a statement.



“The new tariff of £15 on home match days only applies at our long stay car parks situated on Portman Road, Princes Street, and West End Road, for the period starting three hours before kick-off to one hour after kick-off.



“Those prepared to pay the premium will have parking very close to the stadium while the charge may also encourage local fans to travel to games via other means such as park & ride, bus, cycling or walking.



“Premium tariffs are common at car parks close to other Premier League grounds on home match days, with some venues charging up to £37 per day.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



HighwoodsBlue added 15:25 - Nov 27

Pure profiteering, this hike won't affect congestion at all. And comparing the price of an all-day car park in London, Manchester, Birmingham or Liverpool with Ipswich town centre is laughable. 2

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments