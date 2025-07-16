Super Blues Membership Prices Frozen
Wednesday, 16th Jul 2025 16:25
Town have announced details of their Super Blues and Junior Blues memberships for the season ahead.
In the summer of 2023, the club replaced the Ultimate, Gold and Silver Member schemes with the Super Blues membership for all adult supporters.
This will continue in the season ahead priced at Â£34.99 for season ticket holders and Â£39.99 for other supporters as it has for the previous two campaigns. The price for an International Blues membership is Â£34.99.
In a new move for 2025/26, all adult members receive access to TownTV from the start of the league season, offering exclusive behind-the-scenes content on-demand as well as live match audio commentary from all first-team games. Members will also receive a gift pack as part of their package.
Members who had any of the three packages during the 2024/25 season can renew now, with new purchasersÂ able to buy theirs from 4pm on Thursday. Further details on the club site here.
There are three age brackets within the Junior Blues membership, which are largely the same but with the goody bag tailored to the age range.
Foals, for fans aged under five, costs Â£25.99 with Junior Blues, 5-9 and 10-16, both Â£30.99. Further details on the club site here.
Photo: Matchday Images
