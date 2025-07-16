Super Blues Membership Prices Frozen

Wednesday, 16th Jul 2025 16:25 Town have announced details of their Super Blues and Junior Blues memberships for the season ahead. In the summer of 2023, the club replaced the Ultimate, Gold and Silver Member schemes with the Super Blues membership for all adult supporters. This will continue in the season ahead priced at Â£34.99 for season ticket holders and Â£39.99 for other supporters as it has for the previous two campaigns. The price for an International Blues membership is Â£34.99. In a new move for 2025/26, all adult members receive access to TownTV from the start of the league season, offering exclusive behind-the-scenes content on-demand as well as live match audio commentary from all first-team games. Members will also receive a gift pack as part of their package. Members who had any of the three packages during the 2024/25 season can renew now, with new purchasersÂ able to buy theirs from 4pm on Thursday. Further details on the club site here. There are three age brackets within the Junior Blues membership, which are largely the same but with the goody bag tailored to the age range. Foals, for fans aged under five, costs Â£25.99 with Junior Blues, 5-9 and 10-16, both Â£30.99. Further details on the club site here.

Photo: Matchday Images



ollie_smith2001 added 16:42 - Jul 16

Website not showing any of the memberships to purchase, despite being logged in as existing Member. 0

E_I_E_I_E_I_O added 16:48 - Jul 16





Ollie......you need to log into the ticket sale website as opposed to the actual website...if that makes sense. Â£4 delivery fee is steep, and funny when buying 2 memberships to the same address they want to charge Â£8. Poor form.Ollie......you need to log into the ticket sale website as opposed to the actual website...if that makes sense. https://tickets.itfc.co.uk/ 2

ollie_smith2001 added 16:50 - Jul 16

Yes, that is poor with the double charge, EIEIEIO.

I was logged in there, it just wasn't working, but seems to be fixed now. 0

itfc2024 added 17:07 - Jul 16

so do this mean I can cancel my towntv cos it's included in the membership save me Â£6 a month 1

Paulc added 17:13 - Jul 16

@itfc2024 I have emailed the club on exactly that point. Anyone who is a member already and subscribing to TownTV as I currently am is quids in! Just saved Â£72 for the year and get a bag of goodies too, so I'm ok with the postage charge, but I get that's a pain for multiple orders to one address.



Good work Town!! 1

NITFC added 17:23 - Jul 16

It wants to charge me Â£39.99 + Â£4 despite being a season ticket holder.



Surely it should be Â£34.99 + Â£4



Any ideas anyone? 0

NITFC added 17:23 - Jul 16

*should be Â£34.99 + Â£4 0

Jan50 added 17:28 - Jul 16

I have enquired about the Town TV subs I pay at present and whether I need to cancel or does it happen automatically..not clear. Glad I'm not yje only one 0

HighwoodsBlue added 17:29 - Jul 16

I don't remember getting a season ticket discount on membership last year, maybe I'm wrong! 0

