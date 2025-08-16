Hutchinson: Ipswich Will Always Have a Place in My Heart

Saturday, 16th Aug 2025 19:44

Exiting forward Omari Hutchinson has thanked everyone at Town and says Ipswich will always have a place in his heart having made his £37.5 million move to Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old’s switch was confirmed this afternoon, the England U21 international signing a five-year deal.

“Dear Ipswich Town,” Hutchinson wrote on Instagram. “It’s hard to put into words, but after two years of an unforgettable journey, it’s time for me to say goodbye to you guys.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone at the club for the memories we’ve created and to my teammates I shared a dressing room with.

“Most importantly to Kieran McKenna, I will always be grateful for what you done for me and helping me to become a better player and person.

“Town’s fans, I just want to say thank you for the endless love, thank you for believing in me and making this chapter so special. Ipswich will always have a place in my heart. 💙 Forever grateful, Marz20.”





HatStand added 19:47 - Aug 16

Shame your boots don't fit anymore. Hope forest get relegated. No loyalty. -1

itfc2024 added 19:51 - Aug 16

keep ur thoughts to yourself no one cares what u think u sulky little baby hope forest suffer badly and hope you do to -1

oioihardy added 19:52 - Aug 16

Byeeee 0

DBlues added 19:52 - Aug 16

If McKenna improved him as a person, I'd hate to think what he was like when he first joined considering his actions recently 0

prebbs007 added 19:57 - Aug 16

Such a special place that you refused to do your job and jumped ship at the first opportunity. Good riddance 0

virginblue added 19:59 - Aug 16

Our fans are amazing. They all live perfect lives, none of them have ever made a wrong turn. The Catholic Church is gonna have a busy old time canonising them all when they’re gone. -2

Miaow added 19:59 - Aug 16

Very hollow. 2

Perublue added 20:05 - Aug 16

ChatGPT written ? 0

ITFC_Follower added 20:06 - Aug 16

ITFC2024 thats a bit out of order mate. 1

dyersdream added 20:06 - Aug 16

Meaningless statement, surprised you could talk with that sore throat 0

virginblue added 20:09 - Aug 16

The irony of someone calling him a sulky little baby because Omari didn't do what he wanted him to do….. 0

Maccaisgod added 20:09 - Aug 16

Good luck omari, I for1 thank you for what you did in your last championship year, but would have been nice to see you 1 last time at Birmingham.

Shame we never got to say goodbye... 0

Gazelle added 20:10 - Aug 16

Who wrote that him ? 0