Hutchinson: Ipswich Will Always Have a Place in My Heart
Saturday, 16th Aug 2025 19:44
Exiting forward Omari Hutchinson has thanked everyone at Town and says Ipswich will always have a place in his heart having made his £37.5 million move to Nottingham Forest.
The 21-year-old’s switch was confirmed this afternoon, the England U21 international signing a five-year deal.
“Dear Ipswich Town,” Hutchinson wrote on Instagram. “It’s hard to put into words, but after two years of an unforgettable journey, it’s time for me to say goodbye to you guys.
“I just want to say thank you to everyone at the club for the memories we’ve created and to my teammates I shared a dressing room with.
“Most importantly to Kieran McKenna, I will always be grateful for what you done for me and helping me to become a better player and person.
“Town’s fans, I just want to say thank you for the endless love, thank you for believing in me and making this chapter so special. Ipswich will always have a place in my heart. 💙 Forever grateful, Marz20.”
