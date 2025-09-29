Nunez in Chile Squad

Blues midfielder Marcelino Nunez has been named in the Chile squad for a friendly against Peru during the October international break.

The Chileans host the Peruvians at the Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida in Santiago on Friday 10th October.

Nunez, the first Chile international to play for Town, will be hoping to win his 32nd full cap and score his sixth international goal.





Photo: Matchday Images