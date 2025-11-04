Ipswich Town 1-1 Watford - Match Report

Tuesday, 4th Nov 2025 21:52 Town spurned a succession of second-half chances as they drew 1-1 with Watford at Portman Road. Imran Louza gave the Hornets the lead in the 16th minute but the Blues hit back through Jaden Philogene five minutes later. While chances had been few and far between in the first half, Town had plenty in a second period they dominated but failed to find what would have been a deserved winner. Jaden Philogene’s sixth goal of the season equalised Imran Louza’s opener for Watford, leaving the scoreline 1-1 between the Blues and Hornets at half-time at Portman Road. Town made three changes from the team which won 4-1 at QPR on Saturday with Leif Davis missing having suffered a hamstring problem at Loftus Road. Ben Johnson came into the team at left-back with Jens Cajuste returning to the midfield and Chuba Akpom starting as the number 10 with Jack Taylor and Marcelino Nunez dropping to the bench. George Hirst was OK to start despite coming off with a hamstring problem at the weekend, while Ivan Azon was back among the subs having been absent due to a muscle issue at Loftus Road. Watford made three changes from the team which beat Middlesbrough 3-0 on Saturday with Tom Ince, Vivaldo Semedo and the previously suspended James Abankwah returning to the team. Rocco Vata missed out with a hamstring injury, while Luca Kjerrumgaard moving to the bench and Kevin Keben was left out of the squad. Town won a corner in the 13th second which Egil Selvik claimed comfortably, then on four Philogene hit a 25-yard free-kick well over, Hirst having been fouled. The Blues continued to control the game and in the ninth minute Cajuste’s quick feet took him past two Watford players and towards the edge of the box to the right, from where the Sweden international struck a shot which swerved away from Selvik’s right post. However, it was the visitors who were to take the lead in the 16th minute. Marc Bola exchanged passes with Kwado Baah on the left, Sindre Walle Egeli failing to follow his the left-back, who sent over a low cross which Dara O’Shea, making his 50th appearance for the Blues, could only divert to Hornets skipper Imran Louza just beyond the penalty spot from where he hit the net, his fourth goal in four games. There were muted groans around Portman Road following the goal but the home fans quickly got back onside and on 19 Walle Egeli crossed from the right and Hirst headed over at the far post. And the Town support didn’t have to wait too long for an equaliser. Five minutes after the Watford goal, Cedric Kipre threaded a superb pass inside Jeremy Ngakia for Philogene breaking from the other side of the right-back and the wideman confidently took it on into the area before shooting across Selvik and into the net. Portman Road delightedly celebrated Philogene’s sixth goal of the season, all of which have come at Portman Road. Town were unable to push on and create further opportunities having levelled and Watford were the next to threaten, Ince hitting a shot from the edge of the box after a 36th-minute corner had been half-cleared and O’Shea making a vital block. A minute later, Cajuste just reached the ball at the byline on the right after a well-worked move and crossed for Hirst but the Scotland international’s header was blocked. On 42, after Azor Matusiwa had been sent flying by Ngakia, who was fortunate to escape a booking, Johnson wafted a free-kick in from the left and an unmarked Kipre headed back across goal and off the outside of the post. However, it wouldn’t have counted had it gone in with the linesman’s flag raised.

Moments after the fourth official indicated three additional minutes, Baah was shown the game’s first yellow card for jumping into Darnell Furlong as the Town defender sought to head a ball. The card led to a huge cheer from the North Stand with referee David Webb having previously been unduly lenient with a number of Watford players. Seconds before the whistle, Town were awarded a free-kick for offside, which was taken in the Watford half, Akpom just unable to get his head on the ball with penalty appeals from the stands but not the pitch. The Blues had largely been in control, Watford going in front via the sort of defence lapse which has led to most opposition goals this season. But Town showed few signs of a collapse along the lines of the one in the Charlton game having gone behind and quickly got back on top, Philogene finishing well from Kipre’s excellent pass. The Blues weren’t really able to force the issue from there, however, with few real chances in the latter stages - aside from Kipre’s offside header against the post - but while still in charge. Akpom struck the first shot after the restart, O’Shea and Walle Egeli doing well before the on-loan Ajax man cut in from the right and hit a powerful effort which Selvik batted away but with no Town player in position to profit from the loose ball. On 53, Philogene and Matusiwa had to separated by Cajuste on the edge of the Blues box, both clearly animated about an earlier incident. Other players joined in moving the two apart and referee Webb took no action. Within a minute, Hirst and Abankwah, who had had a few comings together earlier in the game, chased a ball down the middle, the Watford defender appearing to have the Town striker’s shirt in his hand. Referee Webb again gave the decision against the Blues and soon after booked the Scotland international for a foul on the Irish U21 international. Referee Webb now seemed to have more a thirst for showing cards and as the game reached the hour mark cautioned Bola for a foul on Walle Egeli out on the right. The free-kick came to nothing with the Blues not having looked particularly dangerous aside from Akpom’s strike since the break. On 62, Mamadou Doumbia hit a shot from distance for the Hornets which Christian Walton, making his 100th start for the club, allowed to sail over his bar. A minute later, Philogene laid the ball into Kipre’s path on the edge of the box but the central defender screwed his shot out for a throw on the far side. Town made their first changes on 64, Hirst, Philogene, Cajuste making way for Azon, Jack Clarke, making his 50th appearance for the Blues, and Taylor. The Blues quickly began to look more of a threat, Taylor hitting a shot from the edge of the area which deflected through to Selvik. On 69, the already booked Baah sent Furlong flying out on the Town right, prompting referee Webb to award a free-kick but not show the second yellow card the North Stand was baying for. They appeared to have a strong case. The Blues’ subs had reinvigorated the second-half performance with Watford struggling to get out of their final third. The Hornets made their first changes in the 72nd minute, the fortunate Baah, Ince and Semedo making way for Edo Kayembe, Othmane Maamma and Luca Kjerrumgaard. The game was becoming increasingly open and end-to-end, Kjerrumgaard briefly getting away on the left before O’Shea got back to cover In the 77th minute, Maamma got away down the right with Johnson tiring but his cross was cut out by Kipre. Within a minute, Clarke tricked his way into the area on the left and Azon flicked his low cross towards goal but without any power and Selvik saved with ease. Town should have taken the lead in the 79th minute when Walle Egeli cross from the right to Azon but the Spaniard’s header from six yards into the ground bounced beyond the far post when it had seemed easier to score. The Blues then made their final changes, swapping the exhausted Johnson for Jacob Greaves and Akpom for Nunez. Town continued to push and in the 82nd minute Clarke played in Azon on the left of the area, the on-loan Como man cutting inside his defender, then laying off to Taylor, who smashed over when he should have hit the target. Watford switched Doumbia for Nestory Irankunda. Azon again went close to his first Blues goal in the 87th minute, Clarke crossing from the left and the Spanish frontman heading towards goal but Selvik somehow managing to claw it away and a defender hooking it away ahead of a number of waiting Town players. The Blues spurned yet another chance to win it in the 89th minute, O’Shea nodding a Clarke corner back across goal and Nunez blazing wide when again it looked a simpler matter to hit the target. Ahead of seven additional minutes, Watford replaced Hector Kyprianou with Moussa Sissoko. Town kept pushing in injury time but without being able to test Selvik again and the Blues had to settle for a point. Without a doubt it was a case of two points dropped with the Blues very dominant in the second half and having more than enough opportunities to score a second goal, Kipre, Taylor and Azon, who is still waiting to open his Town account, failing to take very good opportunities. Watford defended resolutely throughout with Walton never called into action to make a serious save and will be pleased with only their third away point of the season, while also feeling they were fortunate not to play the final 20 minutes with 10 men, Baah having inexplicably escaped without a second yellow card. Overall, a frustrating night but the Blues dominated a side which beat Middlesbrough 3-0 at the weekend. Town, who drop a place to 10th, are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Swansea City, who are at Preston tomorrow evening.

Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Johnson (Greaves 79), Matusiwa, Cajuste (Taylor 64), Walle Egeli, Akpom (Nunez 79), Philogene (J Clarke 64), Hirst (Azon 64). Unused: Button, Young, Humphreys, McAteer. Watford: Selvik, Ngakia, Kyprianou, Pollock, Ince (Maamma 72), Louza (c), Bola, Semedo (Kjerrumgaard 72), Doumbia (Irankunda 83), Abankwah, Baah (Kayembe 72). Unused: Baxter, Alleyne, Sissoko, Morris, Petris. Referee: David Webb (Lancashire). Att: 27,184.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



jon_talbot56 added 21:54 - Nov 4

How l wish we could keep clean sheets. Make life so much easier 2

Stato added 21:56 - Nov 4

Please stop practicing defending corners in the pre match warm up and use that time for the whole team to get some shooting practice in. 6

jas0999 added 21:56 - Nov 4

Watford are a dreadful team away from home. Awful. Yet, despite millions spent, the highest paid manager in the Championship, we never looked like beating them at HOME.



We are very inconsistent. Looking mid table to me under KMs leadership. No excusing this one. Very very poor result. Must beat Swansea now. Nothing else will do.



Must do better with this squad Kieran. Not good enough again tonight. 3

CustardCream added 21:57 - Nov 4

Frustrating result but reasons to be positive, it’s just not falling for Azon but surely one will go in soon.



Not convinced by the players that came in tonight. Akpom does some nice bits but goes missing for most of the game. Cajuste lulls us into thinking he’s incredible with some juicy skill but then doesn’t release the pass at the right time and breaks down an attack, Johnson did his best while being on his weaker side.



Pleased to see Matusiwa isn’t afraid to get shouty also, we need a bit of that in the middle. 8

TownSupporter added 21:57 - Nov 4

A draw is not the worst result. We need to be clinical in front of goal.



Matusiwa best player on the pitch by a country mile.



Are we able to cancel the Akpom loan in January? It is not working and he is non existent in games.



Hirst was back to his usual after a great game over the weekend unfortunately. 4

TractorfactorSteve added 21:59 - Nov 4

Another horrible game against another horrible team not helped by a poor refereee. These are the matches we won when we were last in the Championship. 4

TownSupporter added 21:59 - Nov 4

Make Matusiwa captain.



O’Shea is not the right player to drive the team. 12

Tedray added 22:00 - Nov 4

Is it not down to very poor recruitment by the manager - we have the Spanish lad, Akpon and Sammie S and I do not believe they have scored a goal between them dear oh dear 2

AJW1971 added 22:00 - Nov 4

More points dropped, so disappointing 6

ITFC_1994 added 22:01 - Nov 4

Thought we played well and should have won bases on chances... Azon and Nunez's were absolute sitters!! These are the games we need to be winning. Watford offered nothing and defence was very passive for their goal.... we should be keeping clean sheets in these games!! Big opportunity to build on Saturday gone. Coventry moving out of site but 2nd still possible. Need to get our act together. Egeli continuing to improve and Cajuste's best game for a while....



Feel we need to try Akpom up top.... 4

DavoIPB added 22:04 - Nov 4

Very poor game. At least we created a few chances but the quality was lacking all over the pitch. The team is not working. It's like we have not played together at all and not trained together. Egli and Matusiwa the only decent players. The game just drifted without anybody taking a hold of it. Looked like a cup game. It always looks like we have our B side out who are decent but lacking in the quality to make it into the first team. 2

d77sgw added 22:04 - Nov 4

We drew this match last time in the Championship. And didn’t play as well. 0

blueboy1981 added 22:06 - Nov 4

McKenna after spending £millions has proved he is nothing more than a very average Coach / Manager - time to move forward and it isn’t going to happen with McKenna, lacking in so much obviously.

Maybe Celtic could do us a favour - cannot see them being impressed enough either though to do so. -2

Broadbent23 added 22:06 - Nov 4

A fair result but frustrating because we should've kept the same side from QPR. Egeli is getting better a lot of teasing crosses. Not to much urgency going forward and when we had a chance to score we fluffed it. Their goal was a carbon copy from their Middlesbrough game. Our defence was poor to pick up their spare man. KMc was not tactically good tonight we allowed Watford too much space to roam. Without Davis we were a bit stronger in defence. But lost another attacking great. Did Town learn anything tonite yes ; more communication needed. MoM Egeli. 0

Northstandveteran added 22:06 - Nov 4

@Stato.



Defending corners against our own players is no practice at all. 2

poet added 22:07 - Nov 4

jas0999

Not sure how you come to that conclusion, and I quote “we never looked like beating them at home”.

Had we converted the many clear cut chances that we squandered, we’d have justifiably sent them home with nothing, beating them by a clear margin.

I’d be interested to know how you know McKenna is the highest paid manager in the Championship? 2

Bert added 22:09 - Nov 4

There was only one team trying to play football and it wasn’t Watford who at times resembled a pub team with a tame ref giving them licence to do so. Not a good watch. 1

Lightningboy added 22:11 - Nov 4

Could've been 4-1....but it wasn't....you have to put your chances away.



Far too much of the second half farting around in our own 18 yard box again..much better in the first half when we were pushing forward much quicker.



All a bit stop-start at the moment.



And someone tell Jack Clarke that we play in blue...so many wayward passes from him. 0

Carberry added 22:17 - Nov 4

This is the Championship, Watford's physicality is to be expected, we have to find a way to negate it. We were woefully wasteful and should have won but couldn't. This is not promotion form. 4

TimmyH added 22:17 - Nov 4

Disappointing!...a match of largely low quality, had chances in the last 15 minutes or so but unlike Saturday couldn't hit a barn door with a banjo, Azon the main culprit whom like Akpom and McAteer still to add anything this season.



Matisuwa I thought was excellent, does the simple things well and hardly wasted a pass, Kipre fairly solid and Egeli showing again some good crosses. Have to do better or we're going to be mid-table mediocrity for sometime! 3

del45 added 22:17 - Nov 4

16 shots 4 only on target the bad finishing 2 points dropped that could be important in the end of the season. 3

ottovonbismark added 22:20 - Nov 4

10th! Really not good enough, I can't see this much anticipated push happening, we are never going to have momentum under this style of play. 1

mehrad added 22:21 - Nov 4

Enough good chances to win that. Egeli improving game-by-game ... thought Azor had a huge game (MoM). For me O'Shea is an achilles heal - horrible is doing him too much justice (not sure why he starts). 0

chepstowblue added 22:24 - Nov 4

Matusiwa is the only one that I'd compliment tonight. And I'm still shaking my head at Nunez's miss. That was a shocker. We may be one of those ordinary sides that make the top six, but only once in every four games would I think that likely. In the main it's pretty grim stuff. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments