McKenna: No Further Additions a Possibility

Friday, 30th Jan 2026 15:35

Town boss Kieran McKenna says it’s possible there could be a further addition to his squad before Monday’s 7pm deadline but isn’t expecting his phone to ring imminently and admits no one else coming in is also a possibility.

The Blues have added two players to their squad this window, forward Anis Mehmeti from Bristol City for an initial £3 million and midfielder Dan Neil on loan from Sunderland.

“I think things are still possible,” McKenna said when asked whether there might be further movement before Monday. “I don’t think there’s anything that’s going to [happen imminently] I’m not expecting my phone to ring in the next 10 minutes, but there are still three days left on the window.

“The situation hasn’t really changed. My focus is mostly on the group here. We’re happy with the two that we’ve brought in. The club are determined to improve the team or the squad in any way possible, and they’re working hard to do so.

“But as I’ve said many times, we have good players here and we have a deep squad and if we can’t find a player in any position that really adds something extra or different to us, then we’ll crack on with the group that we have here that have been improving and we'll do our very best at the end of the year to be successful.”

Might that mean no new additions before the deadline? “I think it’s definitely a possibility.

Do I feel comfortable with that? Again, it's hard to put an adjective on it. Comfortable, I think, yes, we’ve added two to the squad.

“I think we went into the window knowing that there’s been a big turnover and we’ve added lots of players and the group’s actually shown signs of improvement, but that we need to look at with a situation that we’re in and the position that we fought to put ourselves in.

“We need to look at every position on the pitch and think, can we bring in someone who can improve us as a starter? Can we bring in someone who can improve or give us a different option on the bench or in our squad in those positions?

“And the club has done that and worked really hard to do so. So far, that’s led to Anis coming in, who gives us something different in those creative positions, and Dan coming in, who gives us competition and cover that we didn't have quite so much in the first half of the season.

“If we don’t manage to do that in any other positions by the end of the season, then we’ll push on with the group that we have.

“Since this group came together at the start of September, it probably has more points than anyone in the league and has improved.

“And I won’t waste a minute’s energy regretting or thinking about anything else, but we’ll just focus on what’s coming up.”

Neil is the Blues’ fifth loanee, the maximum which can be named in a matchday squad, and McKenna says he's not looking to bring in any more either by cutting an existing one short or having six and leaving someone out.

“In terms of cutting short, that’s not in our head at the moment,” he said.

“Some teams do go to six and seven loans, knowing you can put five in a matchday squad, but it’s never a route I’ve been keen to go down because you really want all the players to feel like they’ve got a fair crack at it at the start of the training week to try and get themselves in that team or in the matchday squad.



“Having to leave somebody out of that for reasons other than their I’m not entirely comfortable with.

“So, you can never say anything’s impossible but it’s not a route that we want to go down as a club.”





