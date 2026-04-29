Blue Action Coach Welcome Ahead of QPR
Wednesday, 29th Apr 2026 21:22
Town independent supporters group Blue Action is organising a coach welcome ahead of Saturday’s final game of the season against QPR.
With the match kicking-off at 12.30pm, Blue Action is calling on fans to congregate in Sir Alf Ramsey Way with the Blues looking for the three points which will take them back into the Premier League.
Blue Action previously staged a hugely successful welcomes for the squad ahead of the 6-0 hammering of Exeter City which secured promotion back to the Championship and the 2-0 win against Huddersfield, which saw Town confirm their place in the top flight two years ago, as well as prior to East Anglian derbies.
Photo: Matchday Images
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Blogs 299 bloggers
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Oh dear. Can we just forget this one? The poem’s short, let’s just get this over with and move onto Sunday. The less said the better.
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