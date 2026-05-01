Decision to Turn Professional Taken 90 Years Ago Today

Friday, 1st May 2026 11:11

It was 90 years ago today that the decision to turn Town professional was taken at a Special General Meeting at Ipswich Town Hall.

In March 1936 a new rival club, Ipswich United, had been formed with a view to the town having a professional football club with plans to play either at Portman Road or the Suffolk Stadium, which hosted greyhound racing, on Yarmouth Road.

The following month, Ipswich United proposed the two clubs coming together and turning professional, but at an April 17th meeting Ipswich Town, amateur since its formation in 1878, instead opted to remain amateur and separate from the new venture.

However, Town president Captain John Murray Cobbold had been away in Canada during this period and on his return was lobbied by Ipswich United and he wrote to the local press backing their aims: “Being interested in the game in general and particularly in this endeavour to introduce better football at Ipswich, I shall certainly be pleased to give the scheme my utmost support.”

Discussions, sometimes fractious, then took place between the two sides and the Special General Meeting on Friday 1st May, 1936 rubber-stamped the arrival of professional football in Ipswich.

“That Ipswich Town FC amalgamate with the proposed Ipswich United FC Ltd and Ipswich Town Football Club Ltd be formed to run a professional team in the Southern League and an amateur team in the Eastern Counties League at Portman Road, Ipswich,” a statement read.

“And that if this suggestion is approved, a combined committee be formed without delay with a view to working out the necessary details; and the consent of the Ipswich Corporation and Ground Syndicate be obtained as soon as possible.”

The new club was formalised over the summer and the Blues made their professional bow on Saturday 29th August, 1936, beating Tunbridge Wells Rangers 4-1 in front of what was a record Portman Road crowd of 14,211, Jackie Williams, Bobby Bruce, Jack Blackwell and George Dobson scoring the goals for the team managed by Mick O’Brien.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters