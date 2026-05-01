McKenna: Taylor Available For QPR Final-Day Showdown

Friday, 1st May 2026 15:20 Town boss Kieran McKenna has confirmed that midfielder Jack Taylor is fit for tomorrow’s final-day showdown against QPR at Portman Road with everyone aside from long-term absentee Conor Townsend having trained this morning. The Blues go into the match knowing that a win will confirm their return to the Premier League, regardless of results elsewhere. “We’re in a really good spot,” McKenna said when asked about the fitness situation. “I think everyone in the squad trained, apart from Conor Townsend, who has been injured all year, but I think everyone else has trained.” Asked whether West London-born Taylor was available, the Irish international having missed the game at Southampton on Tuesday with a swollen knee, McKenna added: “Yes.” Quizzed on how tough a side it will be to select given the number of players available and how much freshness comes into it, with the match the eighth in 27 days since the final international break, McKenna said: “It’s always a difficult team to pick. I don’t know how many teams in European football at the moment have, in essence, have no injuries going into the last day, apart from Conor, who has had an ACL and been out for the season. “That’s a really good spot to be in. That’s a credit to the lads, that’s a credit to the staff here for how they’ve managed the group through the season, but it also makes it a really difficult team and squad to pick because there are players over the last couple of weeks, who nowhere near deserve not to be in a matchday squad or not playing. But that’s just the situation at the moment. “We’ll pick the team we think is best for tomorrow. For me, tired legs don’t come into it tomorrow. Minds is where the bigger challenge is, not just because of what it is tomorrow but the fact that we’ve had a really, really busy run of games. “But coming back to our home stadium for the last league game, I’ve got no concerns around energy levels or the physical output that we’ll be able to put into the game.” One of those who is currently missing out is Norwegian forward Sindre Walle Egeli, McKenna confirming that the record Championship purchase, the Blues having paid £17.5 million to Nordsjælland for the 19-year-old in August, had been suffering with a minor injury.

“He’s OK, he did have a little knock, but he’s OK,” he said. “He’s in that category that of players who by no means don’t deserve to be in the squad at the moment but with the numbers and the fact that Kasey [McAteer] has really hit his peak form in the season, Wes [Burns] has come back and has done what Wes can do and is such an experienced player now in these big moments, the big games at the end of the season. “I’ve spoken before in terms of Sindre’s development and it’s been a really positive season for him and he’s grown over the course of, and he’ll be much stronger for it and an off-season now and coming back next season. “I think he’ll be in a really strong place for everything he’s been through this year and the ups and downs. “But he’s had a big, big part in getting us to this place, so him among a few others who are missing out at the moment will be a really important part of the day tomorrow and if we are successful as a team, he will have been a big, big part of it.” McKenna confirmed that Ashley Young, who announced he will retire in the summer yesterday, won’t be in the squad with the Blues boss sticking with the defenders who have recently been on the bench. Photo: Matchday Images



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StowTractor added 15:31 - May 1

Great News that Taylor is available and that we finally have a fully fit squad with options in all positions.



Also please that KMcK has made sure his head rules his heart over Ashley Young situation. A sad ending to a great career but the right decision for the team and club. 5

bradforblues added 15:35 - May 1

Taylor plays for me. He complements Matusiwa better than the other options 4

irishtim added 15:37 - May 1

Great News. Vastly improved player this season. IMO. 3

AJW1971 added 15:46 - May 1

I agree Taylor starts.

I think it will be Walton, Furlong, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis , Matusiwa, Taylor, Clarke, Mehmeti, McAteer, Hirst 3

ChingShady added 16:00 - May 1

SuuuUUUUUPPAAAAA....

Super Jack! 1

tetchris added 16:16 - May 1

Feel a bit sorry for Egeli. Sounds like he won’t be in the squad tomorrow yet Neil who has done very little and probably won’t be here next season will get a seat on the bench. Have to give a lot of credit to Taylor as he looked to be on his way out of Portman Road but he has worked hard, improved as a player and deserved the new contract he was offered. Rather have him partner Matisuwa in midfield tomorrow than Neil. Taylor can score the odd goal but also has a bit of bite about him and isn’t afraid of a tackle. With Wes fit and playing well I would be very disappointed if we didn’t beat QPR and instead had to rely on the play offs! 1

OldFart71 added 16:34 - May 1

It's all about managing a big squad and managing individual players, Egeli has done o.k. not hit any heights, but it's his first season in a better division and away from his home country and he is only 19. When you consider that our squad contains seasoned professionals and some of them have struggled maybe due to Egeli's price tag and being given the tag of an Erling Harland too much was expected by some fans.

Obviously as some allude to it seems unfair that Neil will be on the bench. But equally you could say it's unfair Akpom or Cajuste being on the bench as it's unlikely either will be with us next season.

Whoever plays just get the job done, that's all that counts. 0

IndependentlyBlue added 16:42 - May 1

Huge credit to the conditioning, fitness and medical teams. Looking back can remember times when it seemed as if there would never be a fully fit squad. Given how the season has panned out, as McKenna says, it’s a real bonus to have virtually the whole squad fit and available.

COYB 0

PortmanTerrorist added 16:46 - May 1

Has to be near enough the same team as at Saints. Neil did OK but looked spent, so Taylor has to come into CM. Hope he sticks with Philogene as whilst Clarke looks great off the bench he simply will not, I actually think cannot, tackle. I have no doubt we will score, so we just need to not make any silly mistakes to let them in and Jaden is a safer bet. Strangely am not nervous....YET ! lol 0

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