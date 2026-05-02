Kipre Obligation Triggered But Not Cajuste's
Saturday, 2nd May 2026 21:03
Town’s promotion to the Premier League this afternoon is understood to have turned Cedric Kipre’s move from Ligue 2 Stade Reims into a permanent switch, but Jens Cajuste hasn’t made enough appearances this season to trigger the obligation included in his loan deal.
Kipre and Cajuste both joined the Blues on loan for the season last summer, the Swedish midfielder for a second campaign.
According to Fabrizio Romano, an obligation to buy Kipre for €2.5 million (£2.16 million) has been triggered, although last summer the figure was reported as €4.5 million (£3.9 million).
Ivorian international Kipre made 29 Championship starts and three sub appearances, scoring three goals, including the opener in the East Anglian derby victory over Norwich at Portman Road.
Cajuste, one of the standout performers in the Blues’ 2024/25 Premier League campaign, has made only 13 Championship starts and 17 sub appearances this season and, according to Romano, this is not enough to activate the obligation to buy for €7.5 million (£6.5 million) in his loan deal from Napoli.
The clause required promotion and the Sweden international to play 50 per cent of the Blues’ games. Although Cajuste has played 30 games in total, it seems likely he was required to start half Town’s Championship matches.
However, the Blues could still opt to sign the Gothenburg-born midfielder anyway with the terms of the clause available to them until June 10th.
Photo: Matchday Images
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