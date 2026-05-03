Foundation Participant and Fan Andrew to Present Trophy Ahead of Celebration Bus Parade

Sunday, 3rd May 2026 10:37

Ipswich Town Foundation participant and lifelong Town supporter Andrew will present the Championship promotion trophy as part of Monday’s end-of-season celebrations.

Details of Monday’s open-top bus parade, the third Bank Holiday promotion celebration in four years, are set to be confirmed today.

Andrew will meet all the full squad and coaching staff at Portman Road before presenting club captain Dara O'Shea with the trophy. He will then set off alongside the players on their journey through the town.

The 19-year-old is one of the participants in the Ipswich Town Foundation’s weekly Adult PAN Disability sessions, which he has been attending for three years.

Facing and overcoming challenges throughout his life, Andrew credits the programme for helping him find purpose and a sense of belonging he never had before.

The Foundation’s Adult PAN Disability sessions are designed to provide participants with regular, structured football with the aim of improving sporting and social skills, as well as self-esteem and confidence.

The programme is one of 29 delivered by the Ipswich Town Foundation on a weekly basis, which reach 9,000 young people and vulnerable adults in the community.

Impactful initiatives close to the hearts of all those associated with the club, the 2025/26 season has also seen current players from the men’s, women’s and academy teams, alongside former players, conduct 242 local visits to programmes.

Andrew was also in the stands to see the Blues clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League against QPR yesterday where CEO and chairman Mark Ashton presented him with a signed jersey and invited him to join the celebrations following the final whistle.

The Ipswich Town Foundation sits at the heart of the club, so it was considered only right that it played a central role in the promotion celebrations.

“It was an honour to meet Andrew yesterday, and we are so excited for him to be part of a great day of celebrations on Monday,” Ashton said.

“Individuals like Andrew are an inspiration to all of us, and are what make Ipswich such a special club.

“Being able to make even a small difference in the lives of those in our local community through our Ipswich Town Foundation is a privilege, and I am immensely proud of the work done by everyone involved.”

Photo: Action Images via Reuters