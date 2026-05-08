McAteer Withdraws From Ireland Squad

Friday, 8th May 2026 18:18

Town forward Kasey McAteer has withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland squad due to injury.

On Thursday, McAteer was named in the Irish party travelling to Murcia, Spain for a training camp and friendly with Grenada on Saturday 16th May.

The FAI has now announced that the 24-year-old is among those to have pulled out of the squad due to injury.

Skipper Dara O’Shea and on-loan winger Chieo Ogbene remain part of the group, while Jack Taylor was left out having been struggling with his knee injury in recent weeks.

Ireland have two more friendlies, Qatar in Dublin on May 28th and a trip to Canada on June 6th, but a separate squad will be selected for those games with no players whose season is still in progress picked for the Grenada.

Photo: TWTD