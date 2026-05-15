Duo Added to Boards

Friday, 15th May 2026 17:48

Town have added general counsel Laura McCallum and chief revenue officer Andrew Wood to the boards of both Ipswich Town Football Club and Gamechanger 20 Ltd.

McCallum, the club’s first ever in-house general counsel, began working at the club in September, while Wood joined the Blues in November.

Chairman Mark Ashton said: “We are delighted to welcome Laura and Andrew to the boards of both the club and Gamechanger 20 Ltd.

“Both have been excellent additions since they joined us towards the end of 2025 and will bring a wealth of experience to the board, as we continue the club’s growth at a time when we are preparing to return to the Premier League.”

McCallum has also been appointed the company secretary of Gamechanger with chief financial officer Tom Ball having previously been in that role.

Meanwhile, chief operating officer Luke Werhun has joined the board of Paradigm Sports Intelligence Ltd, the club’s data company. McCallum has also replaced Ball as the secretary of that company.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters