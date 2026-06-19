Ashton: The Nature of the Manager's Job Has Changed

Friday, 19th Jun 2026 18:00

Kieran McKenna isn’t the only top-level manager who has recently opted to take some time away from football, TWTD asked Blues chairman and CEO Mark Ashton what he believes might be behind a number of bosses taking a hiatus.

Town fans were shocked last week when the club announced McKenna was set to step down after a phenomenal four and a half years in charge to take a break from the game.

A few days beforehand, former Spurs and Brentford head coach Thomas Frank had similarly said he is taking time away before looking at a new job, while ex-Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior is also reported to be having some downtime.

“I think the nature of the manager’s job has changed,” Ashton reflected. “The volume of games, the intense media scrutiny.

“It’s a really good question. The way that managers approach their role at the moment, particularly the ‘new breed’ of manager, and I’d put Kieran in the new breed of manager, they’re all-in. They’re very technical, they do a lot of the detail themselves.

“There’s a lot more analytics in the game now, a lot more data in the game now. They’ve got to do all of that, and that’s tough.

“It is a tough job. It is interesting that there is a little bit of a trend where people are saying, ‘look, I just want to take a breather and come back again’.

“Kieran was really clear that that was what he wanted to do. He was really clear with me that whatever the media noise is I’m not going to this club, I’m not going to that club. If I’m going to go, I’m going to take some time, and I respect that and I think that’s genuinely what he will he will do.”

Photo: TWTD