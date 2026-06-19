Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ashton: The Nature of the Manager's Job Has Changed
Friday, 19th Jun 2026 18:00

Kieran McKenna isn’t the only top-level manager who has recently opted to take some time away from football, TWTD asked Blues chairman and CEO Mark Ashton what he believes might be behind a number of bosses taking a hiatus.

Town fans were shocked last week when the club announced McKenna was set to step down after a phenomenal four and a half years in charge to take a break from the game.

A few days beforehand, former Spurs and Brentford head coach Thomas Frank had similarly said he is taking time away before looking at a new job, while ex-Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior is also reported to be having some downtime.

“I think the nature of the manager’s job has changed,” Ashton reflected. “The volume of games, the intense media scrutiny.

“It’s a really good question. The way that managers approach their role at the moment, particularly the ‘new breed’ of manager, and I’d put Kieran in the new breed of manager, they’re all-in. They’re very technical, they do a lot of the detail themselves.

“There’s a lot more analytics in the game now, a lot more data in the game now. They’ve got to do all of that, and that’s tough.

“It is a tough job. It is interesting that there is a little bit of a trend where people are saying, ‘look, I just want to take a breather and come back again’.

“Kieran was really clear that that was what he wanted to do. He was really clear with me that whatever the media noise is I’m not going to this club, I’m not going to that club. If I’m going to go, I’m going to take some time, and I respect that and I think that’s genuinely what he will he will do.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



tetchris added 18:26 - Jun 19
The fact they are extremely well paid and get good severance pay makes it a lot easier to walk away and take a break not having to worry where the next mortgage payment is coming from
1

Monkey_Blue added 18:29 - Jun 19
So Kieran said to Ashton he’s going elsewhere. That’s a reveal.
-1

Monkey_Blue added 18:29 - Jun 19
So Kieran said to Ashton he’s going elsewhere. That’s a reveal.
0

armchaircritic59 added 18:36 - Jun 19
It wouldn't come as a huge surprise to me if KM ended up taking an elite coaching position as opposed to being a manager, somewhere high profile. He's proved himself in that particular department in spades. Would keep him out of the goldfish bowl too. Just a thought only.
0

Jonathan_Charles added 18:36 - Jun 19
He told Ashton he was not going to another club
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 300 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026