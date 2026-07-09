Town 'Made Offer' For Inter-Bound Winger
Thursday, 9th Jul 2026 21:37
Town made an offer of €30 million (£25.6 million) for Royal Union Saint-Gilloise’s Inter Milan-bound winger Anan Khalaili, according to the player’s father.
According to various reports, the 21-year-old Israel international is set to join the Serie A giants for €25 million (£21.3 million) plus add-ons and a 15 per cent sell-on to replace Netherlands international Denzel Dumfries, who is off to Real Madrid.
His father, Madji Khalaili, a former professional himself, claims the Blues were among a number of clubs to have shown interest, even going as far as making an offer.
“We received requests from Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, who made an offer worth €30 million, as well as Cagliari, Atalanta and Napoli,” he told 103fm.
“It’s true that the first formal offer came from Napoli, but it was a long way off satisfying the requests in Belgium.”
Union Saint-Gilloise paid Maccabi Haifa €6.5 million (£5.5 million) for Khalaili in 2024.
Photo: BELGA via Reuters Connect
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