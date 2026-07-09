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Town 'Made Offer' For Inter-Bound Winger
Thursday, 9th Jul 2026 21:37

Town made an offer of €30 million (£25.6 million) for Royal Union Saint-Gilloise’s Inter Milan-bound winger Anan Khalaili, according to the player’s father.

According to various reports, the 21-year-old Israel international is set to join the Serie A giants for €25 million (£21.3 million) plus add-ons and a 15 per cent sell-on to replace Netherlands international Denzel Dumfries, who is off to Real Madrid.

His father, Madji Khalaili, a former professional himself, claims the Blues were among a number of clubs to have shown interest, even going as far as making an offer.

“We received requests from Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town, who made an offer worth €30 million, as well as Cagliari, Atalanta and Napoli,” he told 103fm.

“It’s true that the first formal offer came from Napoli, but it was a long way off satisfying the requests in Belgium.”

Union Saint-Gilloise paid Maccabi Haifa €6.5 million (£5.5 million) for Khalaili in 2024.

Photo: BELGA via Reuters Connect



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tetchris added 21:49 - Jul 9
Good to see the players we are bidding on are a step up in quality from the championship players signed last time around. Sadly can’t compete with Inter Milan, but shows the ambition of the club to recruit from around the world and not just from WBA, Luton, Blackburn etc during KM’s tenure. There appears to be a change in transfer policy for the better! Let’s see how many players we can actually sign before the season starts.
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Gforce added 21:53 - Jul 9
No nothing about him to be honest, but you win some, lose some.
Hopefully we will have other top targets lined up very soon.
We should look at,Senegal, Cape Verde and DR Congo,all had very good wingers,I seem to recall.
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Litfc00 added 21:54 - Jul 9
Great to see us looking at players of this calibre. Khalaili is a right wing back although he has played limited minutes on the wing previously.
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