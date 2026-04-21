|Comparison Time Again
Written by KBsSocks on Tuesday, 21st Apr 2026 20:19
Statistically, Kieran McKenna is the best manager we have had in the modern era with a 1.71 points per game record over his tenure. The next best were George Burley and Joe Royle at 1.58 and 1.53 points per game respectively.
KMc also has the best overall goals for and goals against stats, averaging 1.73 Goals For per game Played (GF/P) and 1.15 GA/P respectively.
Looking at home performances, 28.4% of home games are won under KMc, 10.0% lost. Only Paul Cook beats one of those stats with a 9.3% loss rate at home during his short tenure.
Home Goals For per game Played (HGF/P) is 1.97 for KMc, next best is Joe Royle with 1.89 HGF/P.
Home Goals Against show three managers with better stats than KMc.
Guess who?!
Mick McCarthy best with 0.98, then George Burley with 0.99, then Jim Magilton with 1.00. KMc's 1.07 HGA/P, less than 10% worse than the best in class, MM.
Of course, KMc spent time in three divisions, whereas MM, for example, only spent time in one.
GB spent two seasons in the top division, one of which was successful; KMc has only spent one disastrous one there.
But I suggest that we need to hang on to the manager we have and see if he can get us into the top division once again. Even if not this season. But see if he can keep us there this next time.
Given the number of managers we have had who were successful in the top division in the modern Premier League era, KMc is the tenth, verdict still open on 'success', our chances of finding another top-tier manager seem slim.
KMc's football is entertaining - lots of goals, if a few more conceded at home than with other managers.
We do not yet need to find another manager.
Deeper Analysis
Table 1: Successful ITFC Managers 1994 to present
PC kept home defeats to an admirable 9.3% of home games
Other managers RK, PL, PH not mentioned as worse than the above in all regards, that is, they were not successful ITFC managers, and unworthy of mention in this blog. Short-term caretaker managers also not included.
28.4% of home games are won, 10.0% lost under KMc
Home Goals For, nobody better than KMc's 1.97 per game played,
HGA three better, MM 0.98, GB 0.99, JM 1.00 - KMc 1.07 Home goals against per game played
Table 2: Home Goals for and against comparison
My suggestion – in the Premier League, maybe KMc should become MM when playing away from home. Just to get the one point per game to stay up.
COYB
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Blogs by KBsSocks
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Comparison Time Again by KBsSocks
Statistically, Kieran McKenna is the best manager we have had in the modern era with a 1.71 points per game record over his tenure. The next best were George Burley and Joe Royle at 1.58 and 1.53 points per game respectively.
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