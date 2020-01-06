Millwall Facing Competition From Cardiff and Blackburn for Bialkowski

Monday, 6th Jan 2020 11:13 TWTD understands Millwall are facing competition for on-loan Blues keeper Bartosz Bialkowski from Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers. Bialkowski is currently on a season-long loan with the Lions where he has enjoyed a very successful first half of the campaign and quickly become a fans’ favourite. The keeper is believed to be very happy at the Den. However, we understand the Blues would like to cash in on the 32-year-old this window, in which he can be recalled, with Cardiff - who are now managed by Neil Harris, the man who brought Bialkowski to Millwall in the summer - very keen to sign the Polish international with West Ham believed to be eyeing a move for their current keeper Neil Etheridge In addition to the Bluebirds, Blackburn have also made their interest known to Town, while Millwall will almost certainly look to make him a permanent member of their squad rather than risk losing him. Speaking about Bialkowski’s future in November, Town manager Paul Lambert said it was certainly possible that clubs other than Millwall could show interest in the former Notts County and Southampton man once the window opened: “They could come and buy, especially if he’s playing well.” Lions boss Gary Rowett had previously said that he wasn’t aware that Town had plans to recall Bialkowski in order to sell him but was making contingency plans just in case. “There are certain things in the agreement that I’m aware of. It’s a case of seeing what happens,” he told London News Online. “It is what it is. We don’t want to lose Bart – he’s a very, very good player. He’s performed very, very well for us. But at the same time we also have to have a plan in case something happens in that sense. “Our intention is that hopefully he is here as our goalkeeper – because he’s been great – and the lads love him as well.” Bialkowski, who is on Town’s most lucrative current contract which runs until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further season, joined Millwall on a season-long loan in July, a permanent £900,000 move having broken down the previous month due to concerns regarding his knee which emerged in a medical. Meanwhile, the Blues had a scout at Sunday’s Leeds United-Millwall U23s fixture at Thorp Arch which the West Yorkshiremen won 5-0. Elsewhere, former Town striker Marcus Bent, 41, has joined Thurlow Nunn League Division One North side Cornard United. Play Football, Lose Weight

