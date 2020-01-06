Millwall Facing Competition From Cardiff and Blackburn for Bialkowski
Monday, 6th Jan 2020 11:13
TWTD understands Millwall are facing competition for on-loan Blues keeper Bartosz Bialkowski from Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers.
Bialkowski is currently on a season-long loan with the Lions where he has enjoyed a very successful first half of the campaign and quickly become a fans’ favourite. The keeper is believed to be very happy at the Den.
However, we understand the Blues would like to cash in on the 32-year-old this window, in which he can be recalled, with Cardiff - who are now managed by Neil Harris, the man who brought Bialkowski to Millwall in the summer - very keen to sign the Polish international with West Ham believed to be eyeing a move for their current keeper Neil Etheridge
In addition to the Bluebirds, Blackburn have also made their interest known to Town, while Millwall will almost certainly look to make him a permanent member of their squad rather than risk losing him.
Speaking about Bialkowski’s future in November, Town manager Paul Lambert said it was certainly possible that clubs other than Millwall could show interest in the former Notts County and Southampton man once the window opened: “They could come and buy, especially if he’s playing well.”
Lions boss Gary Rowett had previously said that he wasn’t aware that Town had plans to recall Bialkowski in order to sell him but was making contingency plans just in case.
“There are certain things in the agreement that I’m aware of. It’s a case of seeing what happens,” he told London News Online.
“It is what it is. We don’t want to lose Bart – he’s a very, very good player. He’s performed very, very well for us. But at the same time we also have to have a plan in case something happens in that sense.
“Our intention is that hopefully he is here as our goalkeeper – because he’s been great – and the lads love him as well.”
Bialkowski, who is on Town’s most lucrative current contract which runs until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further season, joined Millwall on a season-long loan in July, a permanent £900,000 move having broken down the previous month due to concerns regarding his knee which emerged in a medical.
Meanwhile, the Blues had a scout at Sunday’s Leeds United-Millwall U23s fixture at Thorp Arch which the West Yorkshiremen won 5-0.
Elsewhere, former Town striker Marcus Bent, 41, has joined Thurlow Nunn League Division One North side Cornard United.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
It’s a curiosity of Town’s great years that the two big successes – winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Al’s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friend’s passing – but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]