U23s Friendly Against Norwich Behind Closed Doors

Thursday, 16th Jan 2020 17:03 Friday afternoon's U23s friendly against Norwich City at Playford Road will be played behind closed doors, the club has announced. The Blues' U23s aren't in Professional Development League Two South action until a week on Monday when they face Coventry City at their Alan Higgs Centre training ground (1pm). Meanwhile, free agent former Blues central defender Tommy Smith, who has been training with the U23s, has been linked with Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth. Town boss Paul Lambert has repeatedly ruled out a return for the 29-year-old, who left the Colorado Rapids late last year. Elsewhere, Bristol City midfielder Sammie Szmodics, who was claimed to be interesting the Blues earlier in the month, has joined Peterborough on loan. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments