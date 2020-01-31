Blues Linked With Scunthorpe Striker

Friday, 31st Jan 2020 13:02 Town are reported to be one of a number of clubs eyeing a deadline day move for Scunthorpe striker Kevin van Veen. According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, the Blues, Sunderland and Blackpool are all keen on the 28-year-old. The 6ft 1in tall Eindhoven-born frontman is contracted to the Iron, who parted company with ex-Town boss Paul Hurst earlier in the week, until 2021 meaning he would cost a fee. Speaking earlier today, Town boss Paul Lambert played down the chances of adding to his squad before tonight’s 11pm deadline having found the “proven” loan targets he was after too expensive to sign and it would be a big surprise if the Blues were looking to bring in the Dutchman. Van Veen, who has also played for Northampton since moving into English football, has scored 14 times this season. The Dutch frontman was asked by Scunthorpe fans about the situation on Facebook and responded that there is some interest in him - although from where he didn't specify - but that they shouldn't be too concerned. Play Football, Lose Weight

midastouch added 13:12 - Jan 31

Lean Mean Veen Machine!

Is he any good does anybody know? Anybody seen him play before?

Given Lambert has just stated that he's got his hands tied in regard to the sort of targets he can approach right now, then you can't help but wonder if Sunderland or Blackpool (depending just how keen they actually are) might be able to offer a little bit more financial incentive to get it done. When it comes to transfer fees and wages we're obviously shopping in the bargain basement primarily these days. That said, it wouldn't be a huge shock either if we got him but I would expect the probability of us getting him is no better than 33.3% so he's about a 2/1 shot of coming here (at best) as a rough guess. 0

itfchorry added 13:14 - Jan 31

We need at least 2 additions to get us back on

track -Would give the Club a huge lift-



Box to box midfielder and a Striker 1

ArnieM added 13:16 - Jan 31

Not a hope in hell unless he’s free, and on £10 an hour wages. 3

shouldistayorcounago added 13:18 - Jan 31

Also Blackpool look to be announcing 3 signings today so would say it's more likely he's going there than us. Don't know anything about him but that is the status we operate at now 0

JewellintheTown added 13:28 - Jan 31

Wouldn't show our intent to win promotion if we got him in, then again we already have a team that can't seem to make its mind up if they want to get out of this league or not.

Besides, we already have players capable of scoring, so I'm told. 1

beornioblue added 14:25 - Jan 31

Out of favour Scunny striker.... gotta love Transfer day being a Town fan haha



2 things are certain on this day every year Bale will not be going to Tottenham an we wont sign anyone 0

hoppy added 14:35 - Jan 31

beornioblue - where did you get the idea he was out of favour? He's scored 14 times this season... 1

beornioblue added 14:55 - Jan 31

Hoppy just the fact hes being touted to leave 14 goals is good though ... because it certainly wouldn't be for a fee to us 0

SouperJim added 16:20 - Jan 31

beornioblue we could be linked with Ronaldo if it'd make you feel better, we'd be no less likely to sign him than this guy as there's a fee involved... 1

raycrawfordswig added 17:05 - Jan 31

Nothing to see here move on . -1

Toperz added 17:10 - Jan 31

Scunthorpe sold Lee Novak earlier be surprised if they sold another forward 0

ITFCsince73 added 19:13 - Jan 31

I’ve kept up with Scunny since Hurst went there. It’s a definite yes from me, for Van the man. 1

blueboy1981 added 20:31 - Jan 31

...... more garbage news - another window missed to freshen the squad.

Plenty of transfer activity throughout the game, according to Lambert there’s no one worth having in the January window worth having ..... Really ! - all the rest must be wrong then ? 1

