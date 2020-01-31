Blues Linked With Scunthorpe Striker
Friday, 31st Jan 2020 13:02
Town are reported to be one of a number of clubs eyeing a deadline day move for Scunthorpe striker Kevin van Veen.
According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, the Blues, Sunderland and Blackpool are all keen on the 28-year-old.
The 6ft 1in tall Eindhoven-born frontman is contracted to the Iron, who parted company with ex-Town boss Paul Hurst earlier in the week, until 2021 meaning he would cost a fee.
Speaking earlier today, Town boss Paul Lambert played down the chances of adding to his squad before tonight’s 11pm deadline having found the “proven” loan targets he was after too expensive to sign and it would be a big surprise if the Blues were looking to bring in the Dutchman.
Van Veen, who has also played for Northampton since moving into English football, has scored 14 times this season.
The Dutch frontman was asked by Scunthorpe fans about the situation on Facebook and responded that there is some interest in him - although from where he didn't specify - but that they shouldn't be too concerned.
