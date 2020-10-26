Town Draw Portsmouth at Home in FA Cup First Round

Monday, 26th Oct 2020 19:24 Town have drawn fellow League One side Portsmouth at home in the first round of the FA Cup. The teams are yet to meet this season but last term Portsmouth beat the Blues 1-0 at Fratton Park with the Portman Road fixture not taking place due to the campaign being curtailed. Pompey are currently fifth in the League One table, one place and two points behind the Blues. First round ties will be played over the weekend of November 7th and 8th. Due to the potential for further fixture congestion, there are no replays this season with drawn games going straight to extra-time and if still not settled penalties. The teams have drawn one another three times in the competition before, all in the last 15 seasons. In both 2006 and 2008 then-Premier League Portsmouth beat the Blues 1-0 at Portman Road in third round ties, while in 2016 Pompey - by then in League Two - beat Town 2-1 in a third-round replay at Fratton Park after a 2-2 draw in Suffolk. The Hampshire club went on to win the trophy for a second time in 2008, having previously carried it off in 1939. Last season Town defeated Lincoln City 1-0 in a first round replay - ending their 15-match winless run in the competition stretching back to January 2010 - following a 1-1 draw at Portman Road, before losing 2-1 to Coventry in a second round replay at home having drawn 1-1 at St Andrew’s. FA Cup First Round

1 Leyton Orient v Newport County

2 Havant & Waterlooville v Cray Valley (PM)

3 Sunderland v Mansfield Town

4 Bolton Wanderers v Crewe Alexandra

5 Oxford United v Peterborough United

6 Exeter City v AFC Fylde

7 Tonbridge Angels v Bradford City

8 Walsall v Bristol Rovers

9 Rochdale v Chesterfield

10 Swindon Town v Darlington

11 Barnet v Burton Albion

12 Wigan Athletic v Chorley

13 Tranmere Rovers v Accrington Stanley

14 Oxford City v Northampton Town

15 Maldon & Tiptree v Morecambe

16 Bromley v Yeovil Town

17 Torquay United v Crawley Town

18 Eastbourne Borough v Blackpool

19 Cheltenham Town v South Shields

20 Stevenage v Concord Rangers

21 Harrogate Town v Skelmersdale United

22 Gillingham v Woking

23 Charlton Athletic v Plymouth Argyle

24 Hayes & Yeading United v Carlisle United

25 FC United of Manchester v Doncaster Rovers

26 Salford City v Hartlepool United

27 Scunthorpe United v Solihull Moors

28 Hull City v Fleetwood Town

29 Colchester United v Marine

30 Barrow v AFC Wimbledon

31 Dagenham & Redbridge v Grimsby Town

32 Cambridge United v Shrewsbury Town

33 Brackley Town v Bishop's Stortford or St Albans City

34 Eastleigh v MK Dons

35 Hampton & Richmond Borough v Oldham Athletic

36 Boreham Wood v Southend United

37 Ipswich Town v Portsmouth

38 Port Vale v King's Lynn Town

39 Lincoln City v Forest Green Rovers

40 Banbury United v Canvey Island

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



multiplescoregasms added 19:27 - Oct 26

with the few teams left in the draw you just knew it would be portsmouth or lincoln, and not kings lynn or canvey. 2

aas1010 added 19:27 - Oct 26

Poo 😭 0

HARRY10 added 19:28 - Oct 26

Two former FA Cup winners, and among the top half dozen clubs in this round



Has to be the TV game



Though would have preferred PR to be open, as it would be a cracking atmosphere 2

CornishMariner added 19:29 - Oct 26

It will no doubt be televised as well. Two old giants slugging it out in round 1. Was dreading Plymouth away, so could have been worse. 1

Pencilpete added 19:30 - Oct 26

That's us out then .... 0

aas1010 added 19:31 - Oct 26

Hope TV game please bbc 0

chopra777 added 19:32 - Oct 26

If it is a draw there will be no replay. Just a nail biting shootout. 1

midlandblue54 added 19:35 - Oct 26

New managers first game ?????? 1

chepstowblue added 19:37 - Oct 26

Come November the 9th we're concentrating on the league then !! 1

Vanisleblue2 added 19:37 - Oct 26

another zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz draw in a Cup.

With Kings Lynn and Canvey Island left it had to be Lincoln or Portsmouth.

Wake me up in 2021 1

jas0999 added 19:41 - Oct 26

Could have been much easier! 0

istanblue added 19:43 - Oct 26

At least there's no chance of us getting humiliated by a non-league side. 1

TimmyH added 19:49 - Oct 26

I'll be surprised if BBC shows our game...if there were fans then maybe due to the atmosphere but BBC is all about the 'romance' of the cup and hype so they'll look for a small club fixture.



Hoping we got Kings Lynn or Bishops Stortford but as said typical that we draw another L1 outfit. 0

herfie added 20:04 - Oct 26

No doubt PL will see It as a brilliant draw,🤪 2

Grigzee added 20:57 - Oct 26

Anyone know if the game will be on iFollow. As it is not a EFL game I suspect it will not. I am an International Subscriber so slightly different for me, but presumably Season Ticket holders will NOT get the game as standard as they would have been required to buy a ticket if they were allowed to attend and wanted to go? Any thoughts or comments? 0

Big_Steve added 22:00 - Oct 26

This is really really good draw that I'm really really looking forward to. Two really really good clubs each with really really brilliant history should serve up a really really good match that a really really lot of fans would really really like to see (but probably really really won't get the chance to live). Brilliant. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments