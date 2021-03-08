Solicitor: Land Registry Priority Searches Suggest Takeover Close

Monday, 8th Mar 2021 15:18

An Ipswich-based solicitor believes the Land Registry priority searches lodged by Gamechanger 20 Ltd - the company set up by the US consortium in the process of buying the Blues - are a strong indicator that a conditional contract relating to the takeover is already in place or the deal is close to being concluded.

As TWTD revealed last week, Playford Road is the subject of a priority search regarding an intended purchase by Gamechanger 20, which was lodged on February 23rd by a law firm, Gateley PLC.

The Bent Lane site - which was transferred to Marcus Evans (Guernsey) in 2012 largely for tax reasons - is subject to a similar search but only in respect of part of the site with TWTD having previously revealed that owner Marcus Evans will keep hold of part of that land following the takeover, presumably an area which has long been ear-marked for development between existing housing on Bent Lane.

Among the directors of Gamechanger 20 Ltd are Mike O’Leary, the former West Brom chief executive and Oxford board member thought to be driving the deal, as well as Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmar, co-owners of USL club Phoenix Rising, and Edward Schwartz, who is understood to be an Ohio-based portfolio manager.

Paul Munnings, a commercial property associate at Ipswich-based solicitors Prettys, has written a blog in which he assesses the significance of the searches, having also posted on the subject on the TWTD Forum.

“Priority searches have been lodged through HM Land Registry by a national law firm in favour of their client Gamechanger 20 Limited regarding three parcels of land – the club’s Playford Road and Bent Lane training centres on the outskirts of Ipswich which are owned by Marcus Evans Group,” he writes.

“A priority search is typically only carried out in the immediate days before an exchange of contracts so this is likely to mean that a conditional contract for the takeover of the club is already in place.

“The fact that the searches remain on the register at the time of writing suggests a deal has likely been agreed or is imminent and may be announced by the English Football League in the coming days.”

As previously reported, the deal has already progressed to the EFL for their ratification.





