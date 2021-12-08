Nsiala Issues Apology For Misunderstanding
Wednesday, 8th Dec 2021 14:26
Centre-half Toto Nsiala has issued a statement following last night’s game at Charlton, apologising for for what he felt was a misunderstanding which led to a confrontation with some supporters following the final whistle.
After the Blues’ 2-0 defeat had been confirmed, Nsiala became involved in a heated exchange with fans at the front of the Jimmy Seed Stand. Christian Walton sought to act as peacemaker before being shoved away by a supporter, who was subsequently dragged away by stewards as police moved the two Town players away from the incident.
Nsiala, 29, said in a statement issued via the club website: “Following last night’s game, I would like to applaud and thank the supporters for travelling in their thousands and paying their hard earned cash, especially at this time of year.
“All of the lads and I fully appreciate the time and effort of the fans who support us up and down the country.
“Frustrations were high and I completely understand why, as that performance was not good enough.
“My intention was to acknowledge the supporters and tell them that we are doing all we can to put things right but unfortunately this did not come across how I intended.
“I apologise for the misunderstanding. I know the fans deserve more and I’ll be giving everything to deliver the performances and results that we can all be proud of.”
Photo: Steve Waller
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 283 bloggers
The ITFC Crest: time for an update? by oshilling_coyb
So, Norwich have a new crest (apologies for the provocative image, but it’s a conversation starter). Objectively, it's an overdue refinement, and as an Ipswich fan I can see us following suit before too long, with new owners keen to make upgrades throughout the club.
Thoughts On the Squad So Far and the Best Formation by ForrestsFingers
This season has seen a lot of comings and goings player-wise at the club.
A Scarf of Blue and White Bars by SpiritOfJohn
Things were different in the 1970s. Glam Rock and Chopper bikes were cool, there were strikes and power cuts and only three channels on the television.
Up and Down, We Follow by Jamiebed
Having supported Ipswich home and away since the late 1970s, I was somewhat surprised that our recent trip to Wycombe scared and scarred more than any previous.
The Professional Footballers Who Never Play Football by Broganonthewing
There have been many changes to the English game in the last 40 years. The majority of these changes, if not all of them have all been influenced or dictated by money, both the making and saving of it.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]