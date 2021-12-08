Nsiala Issues Apology For Misunderstanding

Wednesday, 8th Dec 2021 14:26 Centre-half Toto Nsiala has issued a statement following last night’s game at Charlton, apologising for for what he felt was a misunderstanding which led to a confrontation with some supporters following the final whistle. After the Blues’ 2-0 defeat had been confirmed, Nsiala became involved in a heated exchange with fans at the front of the Jimmy Seed Stand. Christian Walton sought to act as peacemaker before being shoved away by a supporter, who was subsequently dragged away by stewards as police moved the two Town players away from the incident. Nsiala, 29, said in a statement issued via the club website: “Following last night’s game, I would like to applaud and thank the supporters for travelling in their thousands and paying their hard earned cash, especially at this time of year. “All of the lads and I fully appreciate the time and effort of the fans who support us up and down the country. “Frustrations were high and I completely understand why, as that performance was not good enough. 🚨⚽️ | NEW: Ipswich Town fans having a go at their players after a 2-0 loss to Charlton tonight - a shirt can also be seen thrown back to the player pic.twitter.com/pSz3nWzfku — Football For All (@FootballlForAll) December 7, 2021 “My intention was to acknowledge the supporters and tell them that we are doing all we can to put things right but unfortunately this did not come across how I intended. “I apologise for the misunderstanding. I know the fans deserve more and I’ll be giving everything to deliver the performances and results that we can all be proud of.”

Photo: Steve Waller



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



USA added 14:32 - Dec 8

Well done Toto. Let’s put it behind us and move forward together!! 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ 11

grinch added 14:33 - Dec 8

You're part of the problem Toto way short of the standard expected at this low level. I hope Town get another good centre back in Jan as you may try but lack the ability to ensure edmundson has a correct partnership -10

LimerickTractorBoy added 14:33 - Dec 8

Accept apology, move on.



Very stupid 'fan' pushing Walton. 9

BlueRuin69 added 14:37 - Dec 8

I like Toto, he is passionate about itfc and always gives his all. Move on and fan that pushed Walton was out of order and he shouls also apologize. Coyb. At some point we need to regroup and push forward together or we are done. 5

pennblue added 14:44 - Dec 8

Toto, words are cheap. We did not see anyone rolling up their sleeves last night and saying "lets have it then Charlton"?



How many first balls did we win? how well did we press Charlton when they had the ball?



If that really is your best, then you are not good enough for this football club, go down the road to Colchester.



You lot have just got a very good manager sacked, and that is how you perform straight after, it is not good enough.



I don't know what will get you lot going, maybe you need cold water pouring on top of you before the match starts? Maybe you need a few people to come and slap you in the face, I don't know, but you just don't look up for it. 0

stringy added 14:48 - Dec 8

really not sure Toto is the one who needs to be apologizing for the incident; apologize by all means on behalf of the team for the performance, but he didn't deserve what happened 1

Suffolk_n_Proud added 14:50 - Dec 8

The guy who pushed Walton looked like a grown man and not the child/teenager/young adult you'd expect to see doing something like that. Crazy to see such high emotions over a football game. Some need to grow up 2

SouperJim added 14:50 - Dec 8

Storm in a teacup. Fans are rightly frustrated. Toto rightly feels maligned as he's given his all. At least there's still some passion in the club, now to channel it in the right direction.



Over to you "gamechanger". 2

bluebudgie added 14:51 - Dec 8

TopMan Toto, it takes balls to apologise and the idiot that ran on to shove Walton needs to apologise as well. I was there last night passions were running high all through the game from Town fans it was as bad a performance as I can remember and I've seen a few in supporting Town over 56 years! as I said passions were high on the terraces just a shame the players don't show the same passion for the club or badge. It's going to be one of the most important Manager appointments in the Town's history, I hope and pray they get the right man as it will take someone with guts and determination to turn around the shower who wore the town shirt last night, Walton excluded! 1

Linkboy13 added 14:53 - Dec 8

Sorry Toto no excuse for a complete lack of effort from the players that should come as standard and has got nothing to do with tactics or stupid formations. -1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments