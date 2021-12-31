EFL Drop Matchday Testing

Friday, 31st Dec 2021 17:50 The EFL has dropped the requirement for clubs to test their players on a matchday as they seek to reduce the number of postponements. Ten EFL games scheduled for the New Year weekend have been called off due to Covid cases with Town's home match with Lincoln among them at the Imps' request. “Over the past week, it has become clear that the requirement for matchday testing has caused significant concern and uncertainty at clubs as well as seriously affecting supporters,” an EFL spokesperson told the BBC. “The league revisited the matter with its medical advisors and, after careful consideration, which included dialogue with a significant number of club doctors, it was determined that the requirement for matchday testing would be removed, except for those individuals who display Covid symptoms. “Daily testing will continue on non-matchdays with clubs following updated red protocols which remain our biggest protection against the transmission of Covid.”

buzbyblue added 17:52 - Dec 31

Yet more proof the EFL are more interested in the money that the welfare of the players 1

buzbyblue added 17:53 - Dec 31

*than the welfare of the players 0

FramlinghamBlue added 18:10 - Dec 31

Excellent decision - stop the testing - stop the worry. -1

