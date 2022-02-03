McKenna: Fraser Was Desperate to Go

Thursday, 3rd Feb 2022 15:37 Town boss Kieran McKenna says midfielder Scott Fraser, who moved on to Charlton on Monday, was desperate to leave Portman Road during the transfer window having not settled since joining from the MK Dons in the summer. Fraser departed for the Addicks on Monday for an undisclosed fee understood to be in excess of the sum paid to the Dons in the summer. Asked about how the deal came about, McKenna said: “I didn’t get the chance to see Scott live in a match or work with him for too long in a short period. “That was one where Scott was desperate to go, to be honest, from early conversations with him. “He felt like he hadn’t quite settled at the club how he wanted. He came in in the summer as part of a big recruitment drive and a lot of good players came in here in the summer, and he didn’t feel like he’d managed to settle from the football point of view or the personal point of view how he would have wanted. “He was very keen and really had a strong desire to go and play somewhere where he felt he was going to be an automatic first choice and wanted to feel like he was the main man at a club. “I had some discussions with him, obviously respected his opinion on that, and he was respectful and highly thought of here, was a player who I didn’t get to see very much. “But it was one where it was more about Scott’s personal wishes and respecting the wishes of the player and his desire to go somewhere where he felt he was going to be an automatic starter and one of the biggest players at the club. “Obviously for us, the group dynamic is very important to me, having the right numbers and the right depth and also having players here who really want to be part of the squad, who feel an affinity to where we want to go to and are ready to contribute to the squad whenever they’re needed is very important for us. “We felt like that was the best move for everyone at that stage. A good offer came in from Charlton that was something Scott wanted to pursue. As a club we feel that we have good numbers and good depth in that position and that was how it progressed over the last few days. “We wish Scott all the best, obviously we move forward here with the players that we have and we feel like we have good cover in that position and we can only wish Scott the best in his time at Charlton.”

Photo: TWTD



ImAbeliever added 15:44 - Feb 3

Oh dear 1

CraigEdwards added 15:45 - Feb 3

Didn’t really seem to settle at the club tbh. We don’t want players that don’t want to play for the club so yes had to let him move on. Good player and all the best for the future. 2

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 15:48 - Feb 3

Hardly surprising that he wanted to move on. Best solution for him and for us. I predict he'll do very well at Charlton. 2

Europablue added 15:50 - Feb 3

It's always funny how these players come in. I believe he signed fairly early out of the 19, so maybe he wasn't expecting the quality of player we finally managed to get to join up. Anyway, definitely the right choice to let him move on! 1

DifferentGravy added 15:54 - Feb 3

Difficult when it is the clubs (owners) money being thrown around and potentially making a loss. But very open, honest dialogue between the player and club and a mature decision reached which suited both parties. 0

benfromkent added 15:54 - Feb 3

Fair enough, in life and work I like people being honest. If a job/employer isn't right for you then don't stick about for the money and ride. In my experience people in that mindset are a negative influence and best off being allowed or helped to move on (plus it does the person in question no favours mentally if they're not happy). As I say, he's been honest, he's off our wage bill, what more can you ask? Good luck to him, no hard feelings from me, hope the grass is indeed greener on the other side. 2

BlueBlood90 added 15:55 - Feb 3

I feel much better about selling him after reading this. We only want players who want to be here. If he wants to be a big fish in a little pond rather than fight for a place then that's his choice. 3

Ham_and_Eggs added 16:20 - Feb 3

Eggscellent move for both sides then. No one has a divine right to be in the starting lineup, especially when they go missing for 85 mins out of 90. Maybe this explains why he ran so slowly... he was carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders.



Technically a good player but ultimately not a good fit and a complete luxury player. Good lucky Scotty boy 0

runningout added 16:40 - Feb 3

wasn’t meant to be here for Scott Fraser. He may shine more at Charlton, not that they are short of a few good players 0

Bazza8564 added 16:43 - Feb 3

Fair enough, we made money had a good look and decided he wasnt good enough and his workrate was poor. I wish him well but i fear he's overrated 0

RobITFC added 16:46 - Feb 3

To be honest that was obvious from his demeanor and performances , best for both parties. 0

MalcolmBlue added 16:46 - Feb 3

Yer wee fanny 0

bluewarrior added 17:13 - Feb 3

MalcolmBlue - love it! 😂 0

blues1 added 17:14 - Feb 3

Bazza8564. Where on earth do u get that we took a look at him and decided he wasn't good enough, from this interview, which clearly states that he wasn't settled and was his choice he wanted to leave? So u think a player that was named the lges player of the season last season is overrated? No, it simply didn't work out for him here as he couldn't settle. It happens at all clubs. Not the 1st that's happened to. Won't be the last. 0

