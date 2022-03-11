McKenna: Elkan's a Player We Really Like

Friday, 11th Mar 2022 15:37 Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that young centre-halves Elkan Baggott, Albie Armin and Cameron Stewart have been training with the first-team squad with the Blues currently short of senior central defenders. George Edmundson is out for most of the rest of the season with the ankle ligament injury he suffered against Lincoln on Tuesday, while Toto Nsiala moved on in January with no one brought in in his place. Indonesia international Baggott, 20, made his only senior appearance for the Blues in last season's EFL Trophy, while Albin, 17, made his debut in the game against West Ham's U21s in the same competition early in this campaign. Northern Ireland U19 international Stewart, 19, is yet to feature for the Blues' senior side. “Elkan’s trained with us for the last six weeks or so, he’s been an important part of our training group, he’s player we really like,” McKenna said. “He’s been training with us, playing in all our behind closed doors or in-house games that we have and he’s a player we think highly of. Elkan’s been in and around the group for quite a period of time. “Albie is someone who has been up and down between the 23s at different times over the last six weeks and he’s been up and training with us over the last week, as has Cam Stewart as well, who has been training with us this week. “We have some good players in that U23 and U18 group behind the first team and we still have good depth in the first team squad but obviously we’re a little bit short in certain positions but we have plenty of cover both in the squad but we also know there’s a healthy academy below us that provides good support and good cover.” McKenna says he’s have every confidence in them should be be required to play them at any stage. “Especially Elkan, who is obviously someone who has played international football, he’s played first-team games before in EFL Trophy,” he continued. “Albie has played first-team games in the EFL Trophy, which I’ve watched back. Both of those boys in particularly have already played minutes and are well-known to the players in our squad and happy for both of them to contribute when the time arises.”



Edmundson is a good player, but Burgess is more than adequate cover. The problem is if one of Donacien, Woolfenden or Burgess is injured; either we go to 4-4-2 or play one of the youngsters. I have no doubt that they are very talented, it’s throwing in lads who have little experience at a crucial point in the season. 0

