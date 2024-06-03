Jackson: I'll Always Be Extremely Proud to Have Played For This Brilliant Football Club

Monday, 3rd Jun 2024 17:31 Departing striker Kayden Jackson says he’ll always be extremely proud to have played for Town, the 30-year-old’s release having been announced this afternoon. Jackson joined the Blues from Accrington Stanley for £1.6 million under Paul Hurst in the summer of 2018 and had a topsy-turvy time at Portman Road, having been out of the picture and seemingly on his way out of the club under Paul Lambert and Paul Cook before becoming an important member of Kieran McKenna’s squad, albeit with most of his appearances having come off the bench. Overall, the 30-year-old forward made exactly 100 starts and 99 sub appearances for the club, scoring 28 goals. “When I signed in 2018, I didn’t know what was to come and while it’s certainly been a journey, I will always be extremely proud to have played for this brilliant football club,” he wrote in a statement released through the club. “The last two seasons in particular have been truly special and being able to play a part in getting this club promoted from League One to the Premier League is something I will remember for the rest of my life. “To end my time with the club on such a high with a brilliant group of teammates and a manager who has always supported me, is something I’ll always be proud of. “Ipswich Town will always have a special place in my heart and I wish everyone well for the future.”



Photo: Matchday Images



Flight_of_Shefki added 17:35 - Jun 3

Top lad, Jacko. All the best going forward - and thank you for your graft. 6

Swailsey added 17:37 - Jun 3

Very sad to see this! 1

slade1 added 17:38 - Jun 3

A true professional. I wish him nothing but the best with whatever team he joins.

Good luck Kayden and thank you for the way you conducted yourself and the 100% effort given whenever you were on the pitch. 4

Ansty added 17:42 - Jun 3

Always gave us his all and made some great contributions.

Good luck Kayden. 1

Cakeman added 17:46 - Jun 3

Very best wishes Kayden.

I don’t ever recall a player in recent years who has put in the remarkable amount of effort that you have over such a long time. Some of those days were very dark days for the club but as I see it despite you not always being treated in the greatest way by some of our management you kept going.

Very well done you set a great example to others who may find themselves in similar situations.

I am sure a good club will snap you up and they will be getting a very good player with a top class attitude for sure. 2

NthQldITFC added 17:47 - Jun 3

Absolute model professional. Thanks Kayden and good luck at your next club. Top man. 3

IPSWICHMOUSE added 17:51 - Jun 3

All the best Kayden....You certainly raised a few eyebrows of some supporters , including my own , as you became a very decent player under Kmc....You will definitely be snapped up by a decent club & i wish you all the best....Thankyou for being an integral part of our success. 2

Mariner1974 added 17:54 - Jun 3

Good Luck at Leeds Kayden. Gonna miss ya! 0

Broadbent23 added 17:56 - Jun 3

Sorry to see you go. Your cameos in the team during our promotion seasons have been great. I reckoned Wrexham could be a good fit for you. Good luck for the future. 0

