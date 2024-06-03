Jackson: I'll Always Be Extremely Proud to Have Played For This Brilliant Football Club
Monday, 3rd Jun 2024 17:31
Departing striker Kayden Jackson says he’ll always be extremely proud to have played for Town, the 30-year-old’s release having been announced this afternoon.
Jackson joined the Blues from Accrington Stanley for £1.6 million under Paul Hurst in the summer of 2018 and had a topsy-turvy time at Portman Road, having been out of the picture and seemingly on his way out of the club under Paul Lambert and Paul Cook before becoming an important member of Kieran McKenna’s squad, albeit with most of his appearances having come off the bench.
Overall, the 30-year-old forward made exactly 100 starts and 99 sub appearances for the club, scoring 28 goals.
“When I signed in 2018, I didn’t know what was to come and while it’s certainly been a journey, I will always be extremely proud to have played for this brilliant football club,” he wrote in a statement released through the club.
“The last two seasons in particular have been truly special and being able to play a part in getting this club promoted from League One to the Premier League is something I will remember for the rest of my life.
“To end my time with the club on such a high with a brilliant group of teammates and a manager who has always supported me, is something I’ll always be proud of.
“Ipswich Town will always have a special place in my heart and I wish everyone well for the future.”
