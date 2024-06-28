Hutchinson Deal Agreed

Friday, 28th Jun 2024 18:21 Town and Chelsea are understood to have agreed the deal which will see Omari Hutchinson return to Portman Road on a permanent basis. News that the clubs were in negotiations regarding last season’s star loanee first emerged last night but with the move evidently having progressed further than it initially appeared. Now, as per a number of media outlets, an agreement regarding a deal has been reached with TWTD sources indicating the same. According to The Athletic, the fee is an initial £20 million plus another £2.5 million in top-ups plus a sell-on, but no buyback. The fee smashes Town’s previous record, the £4.8 million paid to Sampdoria for Matteo Sereni in the summer of 2001. Personal terms are also believed to have been agreed with the Hutchinson, however, no announcement is expected this evening with the deal still subject to a medical. Chelsea are understood to have been keen to get the move over the line before the end of the month, having been widely reported to need to make player sales in order to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR). Jamaica international Hutchinson made a huge impression on loan as Town won promotion to the Premier League last season, winning the club’s Young Player of the Year award after netting 11 times and picking up six assists in his first senior season. Town manager Kieran McKenna made no secret of his desire to bring Hutchinson back to Portman Road, joking that he’d like him to be CEO Mark Ashton’s birthday present to him at the End-of-Season Dinner in May. Supporters will be equally delighted with Hutchinson having become a big fans’ favourite during his loan spell. Town are also close to announcing the addition of former West Ham right-back Ben Johnson on a free transfer. The 24-year-old is believed to have agreed a four-year deal at Portman Road with his move expected to be rubber-stamped early next week once his Hammers contract is up.

Photo: Matchday Images



wkj added 18:22 - Jun 28

COYB!!! GET IN! 5

Paulc added 18:23 - Jun 28

This is a top piece of business. Think we’ve had Chelsea’s pants down on this deal. 3

therein61 added 18:25 - Jun 28

To get these two in the building will be a fantastic statement for our great club to make and a with their quality other players targeted will be happy to join C.O.Y.B i need a beer hic!! 5

Churchman added 18:26 - Jun 28

Echo wkj. COYB!!! Get in! 4

Vancouver_Blue added 18:27 - Jun 28

Brilliant News COYB 2

Tommy_ITFC added 18:27 - Jun 28

Basically means we're getting Europe 0

SWBlue22 added 18:27 - Jun 28

Great business. Was hoping that we would sign Hutch as towards the end of last season he really shone and was a level above. So looking forward to who else we sign now. Such exciting times and it’s about time. Can’t wait for the season to start ! 3

LegendofthePhoenix added 18:28 - Jun 28

Get in! Absolutely fantastic news. Best possible move for Omari as an ambitious and talented rising star. Best possible move for us. It's win-win. Welcome Omari, you're one of us. 7

Swailsey added 18:28 - Jun 28

Unreal 4

FromIpswichToPhoenix added 18:33 - Jun 28

Fantastic news. 3

algarvefan added 18:36 - Jun 28

The words of our CEO and owners shows we have great honest people in charge, this is amazing news and Johnson too. I'm really getting excited for the start of the season and I'm 68!!!!! 7

itfcskayman added 18:37 - Jun 28

I know this smashed our transfer record but Omari could be worth triple this in the future. What a start to the window!!! 3

GavITFC added 18:40 - Jun 28

Get in well played town!! 2

BtreeBlueBlood added 18:40 - Jun 28

Tears in my eyes right now!



£20million - we ain’t mucking around 4

jayceee added 18:42 - Jun 28

The word "permanent " has never sounded so good. So happy! 3

Broadbent23 added 18:43 - Jun 28

Good business to start with. MA has done well to get this transfer done. 2

1960H added 18:46 - Jun 28

Wonderful news, shows weean business! 1

1960H added 18:46 - Jun 28

Meant we mean above 0

Tedray added 18:53 - Jun 28

What wonderful news - I am 83 years - and have written books about Ipswich my boyhood town - it was a unique place and hopefully is now coming back to form - well done all 4

SuperKieranMcKenna added 18:53 - Jun 28

Town are certainly providing the excitement even if Southgate isn’t. First McKenna signed up, then Omari - unbelievable summer and a long way to go! 0

Runner added 18:55 - Jun 28

Great news.

Maybe the start of 5 or 6 others to get us ready for the season ahead. 1

OleTheKitMan added 18:56 - Jun 28

HERE WE GOOO! 0

GrasmereBlue added 18:57 - Jun 28

Oh yes! Fabulous news! 1

IpswichToon added 19:00 - Jun 28

Massive! It's weird to see our club finally join in with the big-boys with transfers for this kind of money. I'm sure we'll be seeing a lot of more of this is the next few weeks!! 0

NthQldITFC added 19:00 - Jun 28

Clever to find a picture of every single Town fan doing backflips to celebrate! 0

