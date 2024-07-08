Delap at Town But Move Not Close

Monday, 8th Jul 2024 10:25 Manchester City striker Liam Delap was at Town last week but as it stands is not close to a move to the Blues. The 21-year-old was pictured arriving at Portman Road on Thursday with the photo doing the rounds on social media over the weekend. However, we understand the former England U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 international has also visited other clubs as he assesses his options for the season ahead and at present talks regarding a switch to the Blues have not got under way, although evidently he is on the list of potential recruits. Town are in the market for another central striker ahead of their return to the Premier League to compete with George Hirst. Delap, son of former Stoke long throw expert Rory, was poached from Derby County’s youth set-up by City in 2019. Since then, he has spent time on loan at Stoke, Preston and last season Hull City where he scored eight times in 26 starts and six sub appearances. For his parent club, the 6ft 1in tall frontman, who is contracted to City until the summer of 2026, has made two sub appearances in the Premier League as well as four cup appearances, scoring three goals. Delap is the third member of last season’s Tigers side to be mentioned in connection with the Blues this summer with Town having made a double bid for winger Jaden Philogene and central defender Jacob Greaves, who is understood to have permission to undergo a medical at Town. Meanwhile, Spanish reports are indicating that Las Palmas will face Town in a pre-season friendly at Portman Road on Saturday 10th August, however, we understand that game is yet to be confirmed and it is still possible the Blues could face different opposition that day.

Photo: Sipa USA



RegencyBlue added 10:39 - Jul 8

What, if anything, is happening around the Greek guy?



Seems to have gone very quiet. Don’t think he’s moved anywhere else yet. 0

wedgieblue added 10:40 - Jul 8

If he’s doing the rounds at many clubs, he’s not for us. Either you want to come or you don’t. Seeing what the better deal is doesn’t spell commitment to me. Good luck Delap junior… walk on by…. 0

slade1 added 10:43 - Jul 8

I dont think he is good enough to be honest.

His goals ratio is nothing to write home about 0

Bluearmy_81 added 10:43 - Jul 8

Stiff and clunky and hardly prolific. Maybe McKenna can develop him though? 0

