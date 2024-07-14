Hladky Rejects Banik Move
Sunday, 14th Jul 2024 13:04
Former Town keeper Vaclav Hladky is reported to have rejected the chance to join Banik Ostrava back in home country Czechia.
The 33-year-old left the Blues at the start of the month having been unable to agree terms on a new contract.
Since then, the former St Mirren and Salford man has been linked with Banik and Slavia Prague, whose number one Jindrich Stanek is out long term having suffered an injury in the Euros game against Türkiye.
Now, according to iSport.cz, the free agent has turned down the chance to join Banik.
Photo: TWTD
