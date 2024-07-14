Hladky Rejects Banik Move

Sunday, 14th Jul 2024 13:04 Former Town keeper Vaclav Hladky is reported to have rejected the chance to join Banik Ostrava back in home country Czechia. The 33-year-old left the Blues at the start of the month having been unable to agree terms on a new contract. Since then, the former St Mirren and Salford man has been linked with Banik and Slavia Prague, whose number one Jindrich Stanek is out long term having suffered an injury in the Euros game against Türkiye. Now, according to iSport.cz, the free agent has turned down the chance to join Banik.

Photo: TWTD



ArnieM added 13:37 - Jul 14

Silly man should have signed the deal offered here. 1

MK1 added 13:45 - Jul 14

We needed better, so probably didn't want to be a No.2 here. I get it at his age, but financially would have made sense for him. Hope he gets a good club, I liked him. 0

RegencyBlue added 13:58 - Jul 14

Should have signed here.



He was always only ever going to be number 2 in the PL at Ipswich but not such a bad situation to be in. Wonder where he will end up? 0

