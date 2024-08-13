Town Eyeing Ahmedhodžić
Tuesday, 13th Aug 2024 19:57
TWTD understands Town are showing interest in Sheffield United central defender Anel Ahmedhodžić.
Bosnia & Herzegovina international Ahmedhodžić, 25, was a schoolboy with hometown club Malmö in Sweden before moving to Nottingham Forest’s academy.
He returned to Malmö having made one senior sub appearance for Forest and made his first-team breakthrough back with his local side.
Loan spells with Hobro IK and Bordeaux in France followed before the 6ft 5in tall centre-half moved on to Sheffield United in the summer of 2022.
Ahmedhodžić was capped by Sweden U17, U18, U21 and full levels - just once in a friendly - before he switched his allegiance to Bosnia & Herzegovina, the country of his parents’ birth. He has now won 24 caps, scoring one international goal.
We understand Ahmedhodžić is on Town's list of potential central defensive recruits as they look to strengthen that area of the squad before the transfer window closes.
Contrary to our earlier report, there is nothing in widespread rumours linking Ahmedhodžić's teammate Gustavo Hamer.
Photo: Cody Froggatt/News Images
