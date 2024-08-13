Town Eyeing Ahmedhodžić

Tuesday, 13th Aug 2024 19:57 TWTD understands Town are showing interest in Sheffield United central defender Anel Ahmedhodžić. Bosnia & Herzegovina international Ahmedhodžić, 25, was a schoolboy with hometown club Malmö in Sweden before moving to Nottingham Forest’s academy. He returned to Malmö having made one senior sub appearance for Forest and made his first-team breakthrough back with his local side. Loan spells with Hobro IK and Bordeaux in France followed before the 6ft 5in tall centre-half moved on to Sheffield United in the summer of 2022. Ahmedhodžić was capped by Sweden U17, U18, U21 and full levels - just once in a friendly - before he switched his allegiance to Bosnia & Herzegovina, the country of his parents’ birth. He has now won 24 caps, scoring one international goal. We understand Ahmedhodžić is on Town's list of potential central defensive recruits as they look to strengthen that area of the squad before the transfer window closes. Contrary to our earlier report, there is nothing in widespread rumours linking Ahmedhodžić's teammate Gustavo Hamer.

Photo: Cody Froggatt/News Images



LeightonBuzzardBlue added 20:04 - Aug 13

pass. no homophobes in my club please 0

Swoody added 20:06 - Aug 13

I am sure this said we were after 2 of their players earlier or am I going mad! 0

Tommy_ITFC added 20:09 - Aug 13

What about Gus :( 0

Stu_boy added 20:10 - Aug 13

Shame the rumours for hamer were wide of the mark, from what i've seen of the linked defenders i'd rather have mephem but in km i trust 0

Monkey_Blue added 20:35 - Aug 13

LeightonBuzzardBlue… I agree, I don’t want homophobes in our club, but I’m not aware that this guy is and if he was I think that would have ruled him out as a target given our insistence on signings having good character. Has there been an instance of homophobia I’m not aware of? 0

Len_Brennan added 20:44 - Aug 13

Not in the squad for their game tonight, while Hamer is on the bench; looks like this one could be well down the line (further than Szmodics anyway).

I'd rather it was Hamer, but he's an experienced centre half at Premier League level & has the physical presence & footballing style that should suit our game, so could be a very good signing, especially if we are going to play with 3 at the back in a good few matches. 0

jas0999 added 20:45 - Aug 13

We need players and quickly. Attacking players the name of the game now. Where are the goals coming from? Seems unlikely we will sign SS now. Hamer out of these two would be the better signing. Worrying. 2

ArnieM added 20:47 - Aug 13

Interesting comment about "no homophobs in our club". Have people forgotten Sam Morsy refusing to wear the rainbow armband during the week of acknowledgement of human differences? The rest of the team did. 0

tractordamage added 20:51 - Aug 13

Oh he's a Premier level Dfender. Maybe their best (most expensive) player?



He's 6ft5?? He's always on the floor making last-gasp clearances, so I thought his only weak point was being a bit short. He'd be great next to Greaves. Two real fighters in defense.



And he's Muslim guys, so yeah...he'll be a bit homophobic. And he'll be anti-dog too, so don't walk your Labradors too near him. 0

blueboy1981 added 20:54 - Aug 13

More Bullsh#t !

By the way - another two for Sammy and Blackburn thus far - just saying … !!!

Should have been in the Building beginning of the Close Season.

Who wouldn’t have fancied him against Liverpool ? - he would have relished that !!

We’ve missed that Boat ! 1

shropshiretractor added 20:55 - Aug 13

Too many people here see themselves as holier than thou...

His personal opinions are of no interest of us. The question is, how good of a footballer is he and would his style of football fit the team?

Some people posting need to get a life instead of criticising on forums. If you're going to make comments not about his football ability, then you're not a real itfc fan. 0

TimmyH added 20:56 - Aug 13

Not for me...very average last season, are we starting to panic buy if this comes off? 0

rkl added 20:58 - Aug 13

Sheff Utd 0-8 Newcastle



Sheffield United: Foderingham 6, Ahmedhodzic 5, Egan 5, Robinson 5, Bogle 6, Norwood 5, Souza 6, Thomas 6, McAtee 6, Hamer 6, Archer 6. 0

